July 2, 2021
- Cargotec has completed the sale of Navis to the company
private equity accel-kkr
- The transaction is worth 380 million euros
- The Finnish cargotec group has completed the sale of
Navis, a company that develops dedicated IT systems
port terminals and maritime transport and maritime transport, and
railway company, which was sold to Accel-KKR, a
us private equity based in Silicon Valley, to
EUR 380 million. Cargotec has announced that the company
paid $350 million to the Finnish group,
while the remaining 30 million will be paid by the end of
this year.
- Cargotec believes that the transaction will have an effect
positive on its operating profit for 2021 of approximately 240
millions of dollars.