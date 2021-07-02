



July 2, 2021



Original news Cargotec has completed the sale of Navis to the company private equity accel-kkr

The transaction is worth 380 million euros

The Finnish cargotec group has completed the sale of Navis, a company that develops dedicated IT systems port terminals and maritime transport and maritime transport, and railway company, which was sold to Accel-KKR, a us private equity based in Silicon Valley, to EUR 380 million. Cargotec has announced that the company paid $350 million to the Finnish group, while the remaining 30 million will be paid by the end of this year.

Cargotec believes that the transaction will have an effect positive on its operating profit for 2021 of approximately 240 millions of dollars.









