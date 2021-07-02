|
July 2, 2021
|
|
- On Sunday, the inaugural cruise of
Florence Coast
-
- Can accommodate up to 5,246 passengers
-
- Today in the port of Savona costa was presented
Florence,a new ship from costa cruise fleet that will depart
next Sunday for his inaugural cruise to which they will follow
others that will allow you to visit in a week's vacation you're
several Italian destinations: Savona, Civitavecchia/Rome, Naples,
Catania, Palermo and Cagliari. From the end of July to the end of August, the
cruises will also allow malta to be rediscovered, with a stop in La
Valletta, and from 12 September also France (Marseille) and Spain
(Barcelona and Ibiza), with departures always from Italy.
-
- During the winter of 2021-22 Costa Firenze
will instead be in Dubai to visit UAE,
Qatar and Oman. The week-long itinerary will include Abu
Dhabi, Doha, Muscat and a long, multiple-day stop in Dubai,
with specific packages for the visit to Expo Dubai 2020.
-
- Costa Firenze,of 135,500 tons gross tonnage, is
was built in Fincantieri's Marghera plant and
can accommodate up to 5,246 passengers.
|
