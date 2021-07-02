



July 2, 2021

Original news On Sunday, the inaugural cruise of Florence Coast

Can accommodate up to 5,246 passengers

Today in the port of Savona costa was presented Florence,a new ship from costa cruise fleet that will depart next Sunday for his inaugural cruise to which they will follow others that will allow you to visit in a week's vacation you're several Italian destinations: Savona, Civitavecchia/Rome, Naples, Catania, Palermo and Cagliari. From the end of July to the end of August, the cruises will also allow malta to be rediscovered, with a stop in La Valletta, and from 12 September also France (Marseille) and Spain (Barcelona and Ibiza), with departures always from Italy.

During the winter of 2021-22 Costa Firenze will instead be in Dubai to visit UAE, Qatar and Oman. The week-long itinerary will include Abu Dhabi, Doha, Muscat and a long, multiple-day stop in Dubai, with specific packages for the visit to Expo Dubai 2020.

Costa Firenze,of 135,500 tons gross tonnage, is was built in Fincantieri's Marghera plant and can accommodate up to 5,246 passengers.







