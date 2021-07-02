



July 2, 2021

Original news The vaccination center of the port of Civitavecchia has been inaugurated

Seafarers of all nationalities may be vaccinated

Today, in the port of Civitavecchia, the new vaccination center that will be at the service of the city and the territory and where, thanks to the collaboration with asl Roma 4, it will be possible to vaccinate seafarers of all nationalities. The center, set up in a very short time in about 800 square meters of the former "Policies" station, will become one of the main regional hubs.

"It is a new demonstration," he stressed. President of the Tyrrhenian Sea Port System Authority Northern Center, Pino Musolino - of how the port is able to to give swift, efficient and effective answers also in terms of for the benefit of the whole city. In this case then, the Port System Authority granting this area asl Roma 4, meets not only the needs of the territory but also to those of shipping companies. already today the first 30 seafarers will be vaccinated, compared to a potential audience of a thousand people for companies ferries and ro-pax. On the other hand, with regard to the cruises, next week we'll have a clearer picture at the end of a reconnaissance requested from the various agencies maritime authorities on the vaccination situation of the personnel on board by individual companies, in transit or at a stopover in Civitavecchia.







