July 2, 2021
- The vaccination center of the port of Civitavecchia has been inaugurated
-
- Seafarers of all nationalities may be vaccinated
-
- Today, in the port of Civitavecchia, the
new vaccination center that will be at the service of the city
and the territory and where, thanks to the collaboration with asl Roma
4, it will be possible to vaccinate seafarers of all nationalities.
The center, set up in a very short time in about 800 square meters
of the former "Policies" station, will become one of the
main regional hubs.
-
- "It is a new demonstration," he stressed.
President of the Tyrrhenian Sea Port System Authority
Northern Center, Pino Musolino - of how the port is able to
to give swift, efficient and effective answers also in terms of
for the benefit of the whole city. In this case
then, the Port System Authority granting this area
asl Roma 4, meets not only the needs of the
territory but also to those of shipping companies. already
today the first 30 seafarers will be vaccinated, compared to a
potential audience of a thousand people for companies
ferries and ro-pax. On the other hand, with regard to the
cruises, next week we'll have a clearer picture
at the end of a reconnaissance requested from the various agencies
maritime authorities on the vaccination situation of the
personnel on board by individual companies, in transit or at a stopover
in Civitavecchia.
