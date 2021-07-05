



July 5, 2021

Original news The European Commission launches an in-depth investigation into the merger project of Cargotec and Konecranes

The decision by 10 November

The European Commission has launched an in-depth investigation into the proposed merger between Finnish cargotec and konecranes which was notified in Brussels on 28 May, merger that the Commission fears could reduce competition in the supply of equipment for the handling of containers and other cargoes ( of the 1st October 2020). "Cargotec and Konecranes," he explained. Margrethe Vestager, Executive Vice-President of the Commission and European Commissioner for Competition - are two global leaders in the supply of equipment for container handling and of goods. We will carefully consider whether the proposed transaction will adversely affect competition in the provision of this equipment, which could lead to a downsizing choice and higher prices at the detriment of European consumers.'

The EU Commission now has 90 working days, up to november 10th, to make a decision.







