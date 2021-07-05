|
- The European Commission launches an in-depth investigation into the
merger project of Cargotec and Konecranes
-
- The decision by 10 November
-
- The European Commission has launched an in-depth investigation into the
proposed merger between Finnish cargotec and konecranes
which was notified in Brussels on 28 May,
merger that the Commission fears could reduce competition in the
supply of equipment for the handling of
containers and other cargoes
(
of the 1st
October 2020). "Cargotec and Konecranes," he explained.
Margrethe Vestager, Executive Vice-President of the Commission and
European Commissioner for Competition - are two global leaders in the
supply of equipment for container handling and
of goods. We will carefully consider whether the proposed transaction
will adversely affect competition in the provision of
this equipment, which could lead to a downsizing
choice and higher prices at
the detriment of European consumers.'
-
- The EU Commission now has 90 working days, up to
november 10th, to make a decision.
