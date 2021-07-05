|
|
|
|
July 5, 2021
|
|
- ART has approved the regulation of the
gioia tauro port railway
-
- The single management of the railway junction entrusted to RFI
-
- The Port System Authority of the Tyrrhenian Seas
Southern and Ionian has announced that the
Regulation of Transport (ART) approved the Regulation of the
railway area of the port of Gioia Tauro, adopted
by the Calabra AdSP, also authorizing the single management of the
railway by RFI. The port authority pointed out that the
green light is the last administrative element aimed at
to give full operation to the railway activity and
port of Gioia Tauro.
-
- On the basis of the new regulatory framework, operators
ports, which have now become districts because they are interconnected
with railway systems, they will have to enter into a contract of connection
in line with the addresses drawn by the port authority and
authorized by the Transport Regulatory Authority. in
particular, will be interested in the relevant contractual stipulation
medcenter container terminal operators, both for the management of the
container terminal that for the management of the rail gateway, and
Automar Logistics for the car terminal.
|
