



July 5, 2021

Original news ART has approved the regulation of the gioia tauro port railway

The single management of the railway junction entrusted to RFI

The Port System Authority of the Tyrrhenian Seas Southern and Ionian has announced that the Regulation of Transport (ART) approved the Regulation of the railway area of the port of Gioia Tauro, adopted by the Calabra AdSP, also authorizing the single management of the railway by RFI. The port authority pointed out that the green light is the last administrative element aimed at to give full operation to the railway activity and port of Gioia Tauro.

On the basis of the new regulatory framework, operators ports, which have now become districts because they are interconnected with railway systems, they will have to enter into a contract of connection in line with the addresses drawn by the port authority and authorized by the Transport Regulatory Authority. in particular, will be interested in the relevant contractual stipulation medcenter container terminal operators, both for the management of the container terminal that for the management of the rail gateway, and Automar Logistics for the car terminal.







