July 5, 2021
- CEVA Logistics will open a new logistics structure in
Carinaro, in the province of Caserta, which will be dedicated to the
management of Sews Cabind's logistics activities,
multinational company specialized in the production and sale of wiring,
components in the European automotive market. The center
which will cover an area of about 5,500 meters
squares, is located a few tens of kilometers from the site of the
end customer.
-
- The new warehouse will have a capacity of 7,000
pallets and a flow capacity of 16,000 pallets in
entry and 16,000 pallets outbound. In the CEVA Logistics structure
will receive the cables in containers and manage the storage,
the transfer and shipment to the automotive end customer of
Sews Cabind. Within the site, ceva's team of experts
Logistics will use a radio frequency system that
ensures constant traceability within the
warehouse.
-
- "This new opening at Carinaro, " said
CEVA Logistics Italia CEO Christophe
Boustouller - is a further demonstration of the will
ceva logistics to be strategically positioned throughout the
inland. We want to assure our customers
timely and flexible service provision and this can lead to
be realized only if we continue to grow and expand the
our range of action.'
