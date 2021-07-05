



July 5, 2021

It will be dedicated to the management of activities logistics of Sews Cabind

CEVA Logistics will open a new logistics structure in Carinaro, in the province of Caserta, which will be dedicated to the management of Sews Cabind's logistics activities, multinational company specialized in the production and sale of wiring, components in the European automotive market. The center which will cover an area of about 5,500 meters squares, is located a few tens of kilometers from the site of the end customer.

The new warehouse will have a capacity of 7,000 pallets and a flow capacity of 16,000 pallets in entry and 16,000 pallets outbound. In the CEVA Logistics structure will receive the cables in containers and manage the storage, the transfer and shipment to the automotive end customer of Sews Cabind. Within the site, ceva's team of experts Logistics will use a radio frequency system that ensures constant traceability within the warehouse.

"This new opening at Carinaro, " said CEVA Logistics Italia CEO Christophe Boustouller - is a further demonstration of the will ceva logistics to be strategically positioned throughout the inland. We want to assure our customers timely and flexible service provision and this can lead to be realized only if we continue to grow and expand the our range of action.'







