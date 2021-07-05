



July 5, 2021

Original news The APM Terminals-ENNA consortium is managing zagreb deep Sea Container Terminal, Rijeka Harbour

The concession contract will last for 50 years

The consortium formed by the terminal company APM Terminals of the Danish shipowners' group A.P. Møller-Mærsk and ENNA Logic of the Croatian group Energia Naturalis (ENNA) awarded the race, which ended on 10 May, for the award of the concession for the development and management of the Container Terminal Zagreb Deep Sea Container Terminal of the port of Rijeka. The consortium is the only one subject to have submitted an offer.

The contract, lasting 50 years, will be signed port authority of Rijeka with a company of 51% of APM Terminals and 49% of ENNA and ENNA. will provide for a fixed annual concession fee of two million of euro. The terminal is being built in two phases, with the completion of the second one that involves the creation of 280 linear meters of quay that will be added to the 400 meters already Made. The landing will have to move a traffic containerized amounting to one million teu in the first two years the activity of the







