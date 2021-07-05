|
July 5, 2021
- The APM Terminals-ENNA consortium is managing zagreb deep
Sea Container Terminal, Rijeka Harbour
- The concession contract will last for 50 years
- The consortium formed by the terminal company APM
Terminals of the Danish shipowners' group A.P. Møller-Mærsk
and ENNA Logic of the Croatian group Energia Naturalis (ENNA)
awarded the race, which ended on 10 May, for
the award of the concession for the development and management of the
Container Terminal Zagreb Deep Sea Container Terminal of the
port of Rijeka. The consortium is the only one subject to have
submitted an offer.
- The contract, lasting 50 years, will be signed
port authority of Rijeka with a company of
51% of APM Terminals and 49% of ENNA and ENNA.
will provide for a fixed annual concession fee of two million
of euro. The terminal is being built in two phases,
with the completion of the second one that involves the creation of 280
linear meters of quay that will be added to the 400 meters already
Made. The landing will have to move a traffic
containerized amounting to one million teu in the first two years
the activity of the
