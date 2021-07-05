|
|
July 5, 2021
- The collection of expressions of interest has begun in
president of the AdSP of the Central Adriatic
- The procedure is not insolvency in nature
- The Ministry of Infrastructure and Mobility
Sustainable has started the collection of expressions of interest to
president of the System Authority
Port of the Central Adriatic Sea, the body that manages the ports of
Ancona, Ortona, Pesaro, Pescara and San Benedetto del Tronto. the
procedure, on the basis of the provisions of Legislative Decree 169
2016, is not insolvency in nature and does not provide for the definition of
no ranking, but only a collection of expressions of interest
for the use and consumption of the Minister, who will be responsible for appointing the
President of the AdSP in agreement with the regions concerned and
the Parliamentary Committees.
- Expressions of interest must reach MIMS within
next July 26th.
