



July 5, 2021

Original news The collection of expressions of interest has begun in president of the AdSP of the Central Adriatic

The procedure is not insolvency in nature

The Ministry of Infrastructure and Mobility Sustainable has started the collection of expressions of interest to president of the System Authority Port of the Central Adriatic Sea, the body that manages the ports of Ancona, Ortona, Pesaro, Pescara and San Benedetto del Tronto. the procedure, on the basis of the provisions of Legislative Decree 169 2016, is not insolvency in nature and does not provide for the definition of no ranking, but only a collection of expressions of interest for the use and consumption of the Minister, who will be responsible for appointing the President of the AdSP in agreement with the regions concerned and the Parliamentary Committees.

Expressions of interest must reach MIMS within next July 26th.







