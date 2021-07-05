|
|
July 5, 2021
|
|
- The production capacity of
ship blocks of the Spanish shipyard of Bahía de Cádiz
-
- Investment of 30 million euros
-
- Spanish naval group Navantia to invest 30
million euros at the Bahía de Cádiz shipyard
with the aim of optimizing the production capacity of
blocks of ships of the plant through the use of the most
recent hybrid laser technology that allows a significant reduction in
production times. Announcing the investment, the Chairman
of the Iberian group, Ricardo Domínguez, made it clear that if
"the future is of a digital and sustainable Navantia,
however this - he stressed - does not mean that we stop
to build ships. Rather, we would like to point out that ships
they must be different and have greater added value.'