



July 5, 2021

This page has been automatically translated by

Original news The production capacity of ship blocks of the Spanish shipyard of Bahía de Cádiz

Investment of 30 million euros

Spanish naval group Navantia to invest 30 million euros at the Bahía de Cádiz shipyard with the aim of optimizing the production capacity of blocks of ships of the plant through the use of the most recent hybrid laser technology that allows a significant reduction in production times. Announcing the investment, the Chairman of the Iberian group, Ricardo Domínguez, made it clear that if "the future is of a digital and sustainable Navantia, however this - he stressed - does not mean that we stop to build ships. Rather, we would like to point out that ships they must be different and have greater added value.'









