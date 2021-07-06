



July 6, 2021

Original news METIS Cyberspace Technology headquarters in Singapore at the service of the owners of Southeast Asia

Last month the Greek company expanded its range action also in North America

Greece's METIS Cyberspace Technology, a company that implements IT solutions for the transport industry opened its own branch in Singapore with the specific objective of offering services to south-east shipowners Asian. "As one of the largest maritime hubs world markets, whose economy is marked by growth sustainable - underlined Chinmoy Ghose, MANAGING DIRECTOR of the new METIS Cyberspace Technlogy (Singapore) Inc. - Singapore represents the ideal regional base from which to launch our expansion in South-East Asia.'

The new Asian headquarters is the second open abroad greek society, which last month inaugurated a branch in Vancouver, Canada.







