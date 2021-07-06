|
July 6, 2021
- METIS Cyberspace Technology headquarters in Singapore at the service
of the owners of Southeast Asia
- Last month the Greek company expanded its range
action also in North America
- Greece's METIS Cyberspace Technology, a company that
implements IT solutions for the transport industry
opened its own branch in Singapore with the
specific objective of offering services to south-east shipowners
Asian. "As one of the largest maritime hubs
world markets, whose economy is marked by growth
sustainable - underlined Chinmoy Ghose, MANAGING DIRECTOR
of the new METIS Cyberspace Technlogy (Singapore) Inc. - Singapore
represents the ideal regional base from which to launch our
expansion in South-East Asia.'
- The new Asian headquarters is the second open abroad
greek society, which last month inaugurated a
branch in Vancouver, Canada.
