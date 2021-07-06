|
July 6, 2021
- Two more carriers enter Seaspan's fleet
- The 15,000 teu ships were built in 2019
- Two more members of the Seaspan Corporation fleet
container container container. These are two ships with the capacity to
15,000 teu that were built in 2019 and are currently
operated by a seaspan client shipping company as part of the
of a long-term rental contract.
- With the takeover of the two contenitorial carriers, the
seapan's fleet consistency of full containers has risen to
131 vessels with a total carrying capacity of 1.12
millions of teu. In addition, the company has ordered the construction of
of 45 other container containers that will increase the capacity to
a total of 1.78 million teu.
