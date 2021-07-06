



July 6, 2021

This page has been automatically translated by

Original news Two more carriers enter Seaspan's fleet

The 15,000 teu ships were built in 2019

Two more members of the Seaspan Corporation fleet container container container. These are two ships with the capacity to 15,000 teu that were built in 2019 and are currently operated by a seaspan client shipping company as part of the of a long-term rental contract.

With the takeover of the two contenitorial carriers, the seapan's fleet consistency of full containers has risen to 131 vessels with a total carrying capacity of 1.12 millions of teu. In addition, the company has ordered the construction of of 45 other container containers that will increase the capacity to a total of 1.78 million teu.







Search for hotel Destination Other destinations Check-in date 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 19 20 21 22 23 24 25 26 27 28 29 30 31 Jan Feb Mar Apr May Jun Jul Aug Sep Oct Nov Dec Check-out date 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 19 20 21 22 23 24 25 26 27 28 29 30 31 Jan Feb Mar Apr May Jun Jul Aug Sep Oct Nov Dec















Index Home Page News



- Piazza Matteotti 1/3 - 16123 Genoa - ITALY

phone: +39.010.2462122, fax: +39.010.2516768, e-mail