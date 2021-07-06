|
|
|
|
July 6, 2021
|
|
- Once the historical interference between the
activities of the airport and the port of Brindisi
-
- Successful testing
-
- The testing phase of the
director of the runway of Salento Airport, a positive outcome that
will make it possible to eliminate once and for all the historic
interference between the activities of the airport and those of the
port of Brindisi. Restarting tasks
of the Apulian airport, in fact, has also been modified
the operational structure with the inclination of the descent path of the
aircraft and the retreat of about 200 meters of the threshold of
track, a variation that involved raising the cone of
landing and that will eliminate the limits of
height of the ships that climb the port of Brindisi.
-
- The results of the testing phase, which lasted about one month,
also add the results of a study commissioned by
by the Port System Authority of the Adriatic Sea
Southern To the National Civil Aviation Authority (ENAV) which analyzes
port-airport interaction and its compatibility
aircraft of the ships present within the three basins of the port
(external, medium and internal).
|
- Piazza Matteotti 1/3 - 16123 Genoa - ITALY
phone: +39.010.2462122, fax: +39.010.2516768, e-mail