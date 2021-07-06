



July 6, 2021

Original news Once the historical interference between the activities of the airport and the port of Brindisi

Successful testing

The testing phase of the director of the runway of Salento Airport, a positive outcome that will make it possible to eliminate once and for all the historic interference between the activities of the airport and those of the port of Brindisi. Restarting tasks of the Apulian airport, in fact, has also been modified the operational structure with the inclination of the descent path of the aircraft and the retreat of about 200 meters of the threshold of track, a variation that involved raising the cone of landing and that will eliminate the limits of height of the ships that climb the port of Brindisi.

The results of the testing phase, which lasted about one month, also add the results of a study commissioned by by the Port System Authority of the Adriatic Sea Southern To the National Civil Aviation Authority (ENAV) which analyzes port-airport interaction and its compatibility aircraft of the ships present within the three basins of the port (external, medium and internal).







