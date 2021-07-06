



July 6, 2021

Original news Project to build a plant for the production of liquefied biomethane in the port of Marseille

It will be used for waste processing urban areas produced in the metropolitan area of Aix-Marseille-Provence

Coalition for the Energy of the Future, the initiative launched in end of 2019 in France to accelerate the development of technologies and energy products that can support new mobility systems "green" and to reduce the impact on the climate of transport and logistics, announced a project to build in the port of marseille a plant for the processing of municipal waste products in the metropolitan area of Aix-Marseille-Provence in liquefied biomethane. Among the purposes there is also that of make bomethane available to customers in the port French, including the CMA CGM French group which is a partner of the project and which already has gas-fired ships liquefied natural habitat (by the end of 2024 there will be 44 ships of the lng-powered company). The project foresees the start of the the preparation of a feasibility study.

With the announcement of the new project, it was communicated also the participation in the initiative of three other companies - Air Liquide, Kuehne + Nagel Group and Rolls-Royce – which will join the 14 partners who are part of coalition for the energy of the Futures: Airbus, AWS, Bureau Veritas, Carrefour, Cluster Maritime Français, CMA CGM, Crédit Agricole CIB, ENGIE, Faurecia, Michelin, PSA International, Schneider Electric, TotalEnergies and Wärtsilä.







