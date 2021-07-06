|
July 6, 2021
- Project to build a plant for the production of
liquefied biomethane in the port of Marseille
- It will be used for waste processing
urban areas produced in the metropolitan area of Aix-Marseille-Provence
- Coalition for the Energy of the Future, the initiative launched in
end of 2019 in France to accelerate the development of technologies and
energy products that can support new mobility systems
"green" and to reduce the impact on the climate of transport and
logistics, announced a project to build in the port of
marseille a plant for the processing of municipal waste
products in the metropolitan area of Aix-Marseille-Provence in
liquefied biomethane. Among the purposes there is also that of
make bomethane available to customers in the port French,
including the CMA CGM French group which is a partner
of the project and which already has gas-fired ships
liquefied natural habitat (by the end of 2024 there will be 44 ships of the
lng-powered company). The project foresees the start of the
the preparation of a feasibility study.
- With the announcement of the new project, it was communicated
also the participation in the initiative of three other companies - Air Liquide,
Kuehne + Nagel Group and Rolls-Royce – which will join the
14 partners who are part of coalition for the energy of the
Futures: Airbus, AWS, Bureau Veritas, Carrefour, Cluster Maritime
Français, CMA CGM, Crédit Agricole CIB, ENGIE,
Faurecia, Michelin, PSA International, Schneider Electric,
TotalEnergies and Wärtsilä.
