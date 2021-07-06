



July 6, 2021

This page has been automatically translated by

Original news Webinar "Pirates of the Sea. Attack on freedom shipping and the economy. Rules and solutions to the problem"

Promoted by Confitarma and Defense Report, it will be held Thursday

Next Thursday at 2.30 pm a webinars entitled "Pirates of the Sea. Attack on freedom shipping and the economy. Rules and solutions to the problem" which was promoted by Confitarma and Defense Report. The event will be held on the Defense Report page on Facebook or on the Defense Report channel on Youtube.



program

Moderator: Luca Tatarelli, Report Director defense INTRODUCTION TO DIRECT

Luca Sisto, General Manager of Confitarma, 10

"The Gulf of Guinea Declaration on Suppression of Piracy"

Carlo Cameli, President Confearma Ocean Navigation Commission and President of the BIMCO Security Committee

"The anti-piracy action of the Navy"

ca. Massimiliano Lauretti (CINCNAV), Head of Plans and Operations Department of the Command In Chief of the Team naval testimony

C.F. Dario Castelli, Ship Commander Rizzo

"Coast Guard and security of the navigation"

C.V. (CP) Gianluca D'Agostino, Head of The Center National Coast Guard Operative – I.M.R.C.C. Testimonials

Com.te Vito Ravo, CSO Grimaldi Group

Com.te Michele Bogliolo, Head Carbofin Operational







Search for hotel Destination Other destinations Check-in date 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 19 20 21 22 23 24 25 26 27 28 29 30 31 Jan Feb Mar Apr May Jun Jul Aug Sep Oct Nov Dec Check-out date 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 19 20 21 22 23 24 25 26 27 28 29 30 31 Jan Feb Mar Apr May Jun Jul Aug Sep Oct Nov Dec















Index Home Page News



- Piazza Matteotti 1/3 - 16123 Genoa - ITALY

phone: +39.010.2462122, fax: +39.010.2516768, e-mail