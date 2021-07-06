ShipStore web site ShipStore advertising
July 6, 2021

Webinar "Pirates of the Sea. Attack on freedom shipping and the economy. Rules and solutions to the problem"

Promoted by Confitarma and Defense Report, it will be held Thursday

Next Thursday at 2.30 pm a webinars entitled "Pirates of the Sea. Attack on freedom shipping and the economy. Rules and solutions to the problem" which was promoted by Confitarma and Defense Report. The event will be held on the Defense Report page on Facebook or on the Defense Report channel on Youtube.


program

Moderator: Luca Tatarelli, Report Director defense

INTRODUCTION TO DIRECT


Luca Sisto, General Manager of Confitarma, 10


"The Gulf of Guinea Declaration on Suppression of Piracy"
Carlo Cameli, President Confearma Ocean Navigation Commission and President of the BIMCO Security Committee


"The anti-piracy action of the Navy"
ca. Massimiliano Lauretti (CINCNAV), Head of Plans and Operations Department of the Command In Chief of the Team naval

testimony


C.F. Dario Castelli, Ship Commander Rizzo


"Coast Guard and security of the navigation"
C.V. (CP) Gianluca D'Agostino, Head of The Center National Coast Guard Operative – I.M.R.C.C.

Testimonials


Com.te Vito Ravo, CSO Grimaldi Group


Com.te Michele Bogliolo, Head Carbofin Operational




