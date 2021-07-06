|
|
|
|
July 6, 2021
|
|
- Webinar "Pirates of the Sea. Attack on freedom
shipping and the economy. Rules and solutions to the problem"
-
- Promoted by Confitarma and Defense Report, it will be held
Thursday
-
- Next Thursday at 2.30 pm a
webinars entitled "Pirates of the Sea. Attack on freedom
shipping and the economy. Rules and solutions to the problem"
which was promoted by Confitarma and Defense Report. The event
will be held on the Defense Report page on Facebook
or on the Defense Report channel on Youtube.
-
- program
-
|
|
Moderator: Luca Tatarelli, Report Director
defense
|
INTRODUCTION TO DIRECT
|
|
Luca Sisto, General Manager of
Confitarma, 10
|
|
|
|
"The Gulf of Guinea Declaration on
Suppression of Piracy"
Carlo Cameli, President
Confearma Ocean Navigation Commission and President of the
BIMCO Security Committee
|
|
|
|
"The anti-piracy action of the
Navy"
ca. Massimiliano Lauretti (CINCNAV),
Head of Plans and Operations Department of the Command In Chief of the Team
naval
|
|
|
testimony
|
|
C.F. Dario Castelli, Ship Commander
Rizzo
|
|
|
|
"Coast Guard and security of the
navigation"
C.V. (CP) Gianluca D'Agostino, Head of The Center
National Coast Guard Operative – I.M.R.C.C.
|
|
|
Testimonials
|
|
Com.te Vito Ravo, CSO Grimaldi Group
|
|
Com.te Michele Bogliolo, Head
Carbofin Operational
|
