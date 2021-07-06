



July 6, 2021

Original news ZIM signs a 1.5-point deal with Seaspan billion dollars for renting ten containers from seven thousand teu, Ias

The ships, taken over between the fourth quarter of 2023 and the whole of 2024, will be powered by LNG

Israeli shipping company ZIM has signed an agreement worth $1.5 billion with seaspan corporation of the Atlas Corp. group to hire ten dual-fuel container carriers 7,000 teu powered by liquefied natural gas. The agreement follows the one signed last February by ZIM and Seaspan for the long-term rental of ten new 15,000-in-the-day contenitorial carriers lng-powered teu ( of the 12th February 2021).

ZIM will take over the ten 7,000-teu ships between the fourth quarter of 2023 and the whole of 2024.

The chairman and CEO of the company explained why ZIM, instead of resort to the new construction market as they are currently repeatedly doing other primary shipping companies containerised world, prefers to increase the fleet with ships long-term rentals: Eli Glickman specified that through its further agreement with Seaspan, ZIM strengthens its fleet with the aim of pursuing its own long-term strategy, a strategy - he pointed out - that is based on a "core" fleet and that at the same time provides for in ensuring an operational elasticity with respect to the number of of ships operated by the company as a whole.







