|
|
|
|
July 6, 2021
|
|
- ZIM signs a 1.5-point deal with Seaspan
billion dollars for renting ten containers from seven thousand
teu, Ias
-
- The ships, taken over between the fourth quarter of 2023 and
the whole of 2024, will be powered by LNG
-
- Israeli shipping company ZIM has signed an agreement
worth $1.5 billion with seaspan corporation of the
Atlas Corp. group to hire ten dual-fuel container carriers
7,000 teu powered by liquefied natural gas. The agreement follows
the one signed last February by ZIM and Seaspan for the
long-term rental of ten new 15,000-in-the-day contenitorial carriers
lng-powered teu
(
of the 12th
February 2021).
-
- ZIM will take over the ten 7,000-teu ships between
the fourth quarter of 2023 and the whole of 2024.
-
- The chairman and CEO of the company
explained why ZIM, instead of
resort to the new construction market as they are currently
repeatedly doing other primary shipping companies
containerised world, prefers to increase the fleet with ships
long-term rentals: Eli Glickman specified that
through its further agreement with Seaspan, ZIM strengthens its
fleet with the aim of pursuing its own
long-term strategy, a strategy - he pointed out - that is
based on a "core" fleet and that at the same time provides for
in ensuring an operational elasticity with respect to the number of
of ships operated by the company as a whole.
|
- Piazza Matteotti 1/3 - 16123 Genoa - ITALY
phone: +39.010.2462122, fax: +39.010.2516768, e-mail