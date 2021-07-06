ShipStore web site ShipStore advertising
July 6, 2021

One and a half million euros to the System Authority Central Adriatic Sea Port

Three hundred thousand euros for the wall restoration project paraonde of the north pier of the port of San Benedetto del Tronto

On the occasion of the transmission of the act of appointment, signed by the Minister for Sustainable Infrastructure and Mobility, Enrico Giovannini, commander general of the Coast Guard, Admiral Giovanni Pettorino, Extraordinary Commissioner of the Port System Authority of the Adriatic Sea central, the dicastery also notified the AdSP of the allocation of more than €1.5 million as a distribution of the 2019 fund for the financing port adaptation measures. Of these resources, 300,000 euros are allocated to the restoration project of the paraonde wall of the north pier of the port of San Benedetto del Tronto.





