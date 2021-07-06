|
July 6, 2021
- One and a half million euros to the System Authority
Central Adriatic Sea Port
- Three hundred thousand euros for the wall restoration project
paraonde of the north pier of the port of San Benedetto del Tronto
- On the occasion of the transmission of the act of appointment, signed by the
Minister for Sustainable Infrastructure and Mobility,
Enrico Giovannini, commander general of the Coast Guard,
Admiral Giovanni Pettorino, Extraordinary Commissioner
of the Port System Authority of the Adriatic Sea
central, the dicastery also notified the AdSP of the allocation of
more than €1.5 million as a distribution of the 2019 fund for the
financing port adaptation measures. Of these
resources, 300,000 euros are allocated to the restoration project of the
paraonde wall of the north pier of the port of San Benedetto del Tronto.