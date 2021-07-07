|
July 7, 2021
- Collaboration agreement in the field of software for
shipping between IB and EniSolv
-
- The Cypriot company is owned by One Net
Group and Hydrus Engineering
-
- Italian IB Influencing Business, a software company
of the Arribatec group that operates mainly for the
maritime union, announced a strategic collaboration agreement with
EniSolv, a newly established Cypriot company that is
owned by One Net Group of the Fameline holding company and Hydrus
Engineering Ltd. The two companies will collaborate more and more
to offer the shipbuilding industry solutions and services
state-of-the-art software regarding monitoring,
evaluation and optimization of ship performance.