



July 7, 2021

This page has been automatically translated by

Original news Collaboration agreement in the field of software for shipping between IB and EniSolv

The Cypriot company is owned by One Net Group and Hydrus Engineering

Italian IB Influencing Business, a software company of the Arribatec group that operates mainly for the maritime union, announced a strategic collaboration agreement with EniSolv, a newly established Cypriot company that is owned by One Net Group of the Fameline holding company and Hydrus Engineering Ltd. The two companies will collaborate more and more to offer the shipbuilding industry solutions and services state-of-the-art software regarding monitoring, evaluation and optimization of ship performance.









