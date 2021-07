July 7, 2021

This page has been automatically translated by

Original news Uljanik in bankruptcy seeks buyers for 88.27% of the shipyard capital 3.Maj

Proposals must be received by 27 August

The bankruptcy administration of navalmeccanica Uljanik, in accordance with the decision of the creditors of the company held on 28 May, published a call to express interest in the purchase of 88.27% of the shipyard's capital 3.Maj Brodogradiliste of Rijeka held by uljanik in bankruptcy. Proposals should be arrive by next August 27th.









