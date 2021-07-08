



July 8, 2021

Original news COSCO expects to close the first half with a profit for record shareholders of about $5.7 billion

In the period April-June, the new peak of quarterly result history

The Chinese shipping group COSCO Shipping Holdings plans to close the first half of 2021 with a profit for shareholders 37.09 billion yuan ($5.7 billion), a figure that would represent the company's new half-yearly historical record and an increase of +3,161.9% compared to profit of 1.14 billion recorded in the first half of last year.

If confirmed, this result for the first half implies that in the second quarter of 2021 alone, COSCO would have totalled a shareholders' profit of 21.64 billion yuan, which would set a new quarterly record and an increase in the +2,459.1% on the second quarter of 2020.











