July 8, 2021
- COSCO expects to close the first half with a profit for
record shareholders of about $5.7 billion
- In the period April-June, the new peak of
quarterly result history
- The Chinese shipping group COSCO Shipping Holdings plans to
close the first half of 2021 with a profit for shareholders
37.09 billion yuan ($5.7 billion), a figure that
would represent the company's new half-yearly historical record
and an increase of +3,161.9% compared to profit of 1.14 billion
recorded in the first half of last year.
- If confirmed, this result for the first half implies that
in the second quarter of 2021 alone, COSCO would have totalled a
shareholders' profit of 21.64 billion yuan, which
would set a new quarterly record and an increase in the
+2,459.1% on the second quarter of 2020.