



July 8, 2021

German gun company Hapag-Lloyd has completed the acquisition of containerised shipping company Nile Dutch Investments (NileDutch) having acquired the entire capital of the Dutch company and having obtained the green light to the transaction by the competent authorities ( of the 17th March 2021).

Commenting on the acquisition, the CEO of the Hapag-Lloyd, Rolf Habben Jansen, expressed satisfaction with the success of the agreement and said he was eager to work with NileDutch's team to harness the enormous potential that Africa, which is the company's main market Dutch, has to offer.

Hapag-Lloyd expects the integration of most niledutch's business in the company's service network the German union can be implemented by the end of this year. The Dutch company operates seven line services offering a containerized load capacity of about 35,000 teu with a fleet with a total capacity of about 80,000 Mr President, i.e. the NileDutch has 26 offices in the Netherlands, Belgium, France, Singapore, China, Angola, Congo and Cameroon.







