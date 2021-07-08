|
- Hapag-Lloyd completed acquisition of NileDutch
-
- The Dutch company operates seven liner shipping services
-
- German gun company Hapag-Lloyd has completed
the acquisition of containerised shipping company Nile
Dutch Investments (NileDutch) having acquired the entire capital
of the Dutch company and having obtained the green light to the
transaction by the competent authorities
(
of the 17th
March 2021).
-
- Commenting on the acquisition, the CEO of the
Hapag-Lloyd, Rolf Habben Jansen, expressed satisfaction with the
success of the agreement and said he was eager to work with
NileDutch's team to harness the enormous potential that
Africa, which is the company's main market
Dutch, has to offer.
-
- Hapag-Lloyd expects the integration of most
niledutch's business in the company's service network
the German union can be implemented by the end of this year.
The Dutch company operates seven line services offering a
containerized load capacity of about 35,000 teu
with a fleet with a total capacity of about 80,000
Mr President, i.e. the NileDutch has 26 offices in the Netherlands, Belgium, France, Singapore,
China, Angola, Congo and Cameroon.
|
