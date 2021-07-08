



July 8, 2021

Colombo: curbing or stifling the resumption of work does not help to no one, especially the country

The National Secretary of the Filt Cgil, Natale Colombo, expressed 'strong concern at the amendment supported by the entire port cluster, including the union, for a reduction in the number of concessions for this year and for the consequent rebates to the companies using the funds already allocated in 2020." Referring to the obstacles encountered at ministerial level to the granting of support measures to the port terminals affected the effects of the pandemic, Colombo denounced that "the excesses of bureaucracy, once again risk weighing down the already known difficulties of operation especially now that the sector is trying to restart."

"It is inexplicable," said the representative by Filt Cgil - how can you block a request that points to the support for work and, therefore, for workers in the face of obvious effects of the pandemic. Curb or stifle the resumption of work, reshuffling among the various ministries the admissibility of the of the amending measure does not benefit anyone, especially the country and its already proven productive fabric".

"It is not possible to accept, " continued the national secretary of the union - the unavailability of MIMS and MEF in helping a sector in deep crisis and accompanying it, with a limited share of the surpluses of administration of the Port System Authorities to exit faster and better from the pandemic tunnel. Not we will remain helpful in the face of a legitimate request for help for sector but above all for the country's employment and economy. Today, more than ever, we need a vision prospective situation able to look at a stable recovery that does not you leave victims along the way. We trust - concluded Colombo - in taking charge of these issues by the ministries the competent authorities.'







