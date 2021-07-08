|
|
|
|
July 8, 2021
|
|
- Filt Cgil, no to delays in aid to the port sector
hit by the crisis
-
- Colombo: curbing or stifling the resumption of work does not help
to no one, especially the country
-
- The National Secretary of the Filt Cgil, Natale Colombo,
expressed 'strong concern at the amendment supported by
the entire port cluster, including the union, for a reduction in the number of
concessions for this year and for the consequent rebates to the
companies using the funds already allocated in 2020."
Referring to the obstacles encountered at ministerial level to the
granting of support measures to the port terminals affected
the effects of the pandemic, Colombo denounced that "the
excesses of bureaucracy, once again risk weighing down
the already known difficulties of operation
especially now that the sector is trying to restart."
-
- "It is inexplicable," said the representative
by Filt Cgil - how can you block a request that points to the
support for work and, therefore, for workers in the face of
obvious effects of the pandemic. Curb or stifle the
resumption of work, reshuffling among the various ministries the admissibility of the
of the amending measure does not benefit anyone, especially the
country and its already proven productive fabric".
-
- "It is not possible to accept, " continued the
national secretary of the union - the unavailability of
MIMS and MEF in helping a sector in deep crisis and
accompanying it, with a limited share of the surpluses of
administration of the Port System Authorities to exit
faster and better from the pandemic tunnel. Not
we will remain helpful in the face of a legitimate request for help for
sector but above all for the country's employment and economy.
Today, more than ever, we need a vision
prospective situation able to look at a stable recovery that does not
you leave victims along the way. We trust - concluded Colombo -
in taking charge of these issues by the ministries
the competent authorities.'
|
- Piazza Matteotti 1/3 - 16123 Genoa - ITALY
phone: +39.010.2462122, fax: +39.010.2516768, e-mail