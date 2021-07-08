|
July 8, 2021
- Fincantieri Infrastructure will realize the new
MSC cruise terminal in Miami Harbor
-
- The planned investment is approximately 350 million euros
-
- Fincantieri Infrastructure, the group's company
navalmechanical Fincantieri specialized in the design and
construction of large steel structures,
will build msc's new cruise terminal
Cruises to the U.S. port of Miami, which is the main
world cruise port
(
of the 13th
July 2018 and 10
April 2019). The agreement between MSC Cruises and Fincantieri
Infrastructure envisages the construction of a terminal that will be
consisting of a multi-level central body and that will serve
at the same time up to three state-of-the-art ships and a
up to 36,000 passengers every day. The new hub
cruise site will include office areas, a parking lot
for at least 2,400 vehicles and a new connection
road.
-
- The project involves MSC building two quays of about 750
meters in total, while Miami-Dade County will build
a third. The project also includes the implementation of
infrastructure, including the stations of
water supply and four passenger boarding bridges.
Designed by the architectural firm Arquitectonica, the work will be
completed by December 2023. The planned investment is
about 350 million euros.
-
- In line with the plans of the Port of Miami that provide for
enable electrical connectivity from the ground, MSC's ships
that will be based in the new terminal of the American airport will be
prepared to be connected to the local electricity grid by the
quay.
