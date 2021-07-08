



July 8, 2021

The planned investment is approximately 350 million euros

Fincantieri Infrastructure, the group's company navalmechanical Fincantieri specialized in the design and construction of large steel structures, will build msc's new cruise terminal Cruises to the U.S. port of Miami, which is the main world cruise port ( of the 13th July 2018 and 10 April 2019). The agreement between MSC Cruises and Fincantieri Infrastructure envisages the construction of a terminal that will be consisting of a multi-level central body and that will serve at the same time up to three state-of-the-art ships and a up to 36,000 passengers every day. The new hub cruise site will include office areas, a parking lot for at least 2,400 vehicles and a new connection road.

The project involves MSC building two quays of about 750 meters in total, while Miami-Dade County will build a third. The project also includes the implementation of infrastructure, including the stations of water supply and four passenger boarding bridges. Designed by the architectural firm Arquitectonica, the work will be completed by December 2023. The planned investment is about 350 million euros.

In line with the plans of the Port of Miami that provide for enable electrical connectivity from the ground, MSC's ships that will be based in the new terminal of the American airport will be prepared to be connected to the local electricity grid by the quay.







