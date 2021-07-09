



July 9, 2021

Original news DP World submits an offer to acquire the group South African logistics Imperial Logistics

The proposal is worth about $890 million

Dubai's DP World terminal group presented an offer worth about $890 million to acquire the South African Imperial Logistics, a logistics company that gives more than 25,000 people in 26 countries and operates mainly in Africa and Europe. Imperial Logistics is listed on the Johannesburg Securities Exchange.

"The acquisition of Imperial," explained Ahmed Bin Sulayem, Chairman and CEO of the Group middle eastern terminal - will help DP World build a better and more efficient supply chain for owners goods, particularly in Africa. The activities of the imperial are complementary to our network of ports, terminals and logistics activities on the continent.'

In the 2020 annual financial year, which ended on 30 June 2020, 2020, Imperial reported revenues of 12.44 billion rand ($867 million), an increase of +18% on the financial year year, while in the first half of 2021, period that ended last December 31st, revenues are amounted to 8.07 billion rand, with a drop of -2% on the same period of the previous year.







