July 9, 2021
- DP World submits an offer to acquire the group
South African logistics Imperial Logistics
- The proposal is worth about $890 million
- Dubai's DP World terminal group presented
an offer worth about $890 million to acquire
the South African Imperial Logistics, a logistics company that gives
more than 25,000 people in 26 countries and operates
mainly in Africa and Europe. Imperial Logistics is
listed on the Johannesburg Securities Exchange.
- "The acquisition of Imperial," explained Ahmed Bin
Sulayem, Chairman and CEO of the Group
middle eastern terminal - will help DP World build
a better and more efficient supply chain for owners
goods, particularly in Africa. The activities of the
imperial are complementary to our network of ports, terminals and
logistics activities on the continent.'
- In the 2020 annual financial year, which ended on 30 June 2020,
2020, Imperial reported revenues of 12.44 billion rand
($867 million), an increase of +18% on the financial year
year, while in the first half of 2021,
period that ended last December 31st, revenues are
amounted to 8.07 billion rand, with a drop of -2% on the same
period of the previous year.
