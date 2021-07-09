



July 9, 2021

Original news New historical record of wan Hai Lines' monthly revenues

Last month revenue grew by +217.3%

In June 2021, the value of the company's revenues Taiwanese containerized navigation Wan Hai Lines (WHL) scored a new monthly historical record having amounted to 17.90 billion of Taiwan dollars (639 million US dollars), an increase +217.3% compared to 5.64 billion totalled in June 2020.

WHL also recorded a new all-time revenue record six-monthly having collected in the first six months of 2021 a total of 86.65 billion Taiwan dollars, up +152.9% on the first half of last year as well as the new historical peak of quarterly revenues having cashed in the second this year's quarter 48.04 billion Taiwan dollars, with a +195.4% increase over the period April-June 2020.









