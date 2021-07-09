|
- New historical record of wan Hai Lines' monthly revenues
-
- Last month revenue grew by +217.3%
-
- In June 2021, the value of the company's revenues
Taiwanese containerized navigation Wan Hai Lines (WHL) scored
a new monthly historical record having amounted to 17.90 billion
of Taiwan dollars (639 million US dollars), an increase
+217.3% compared to 5.64 billion totalled in June 2020.
-
- WHL also recorded a new all-time revenue record
six-monthly having collected in the first six months of 2021 a total
of 86.65 billion Taiwan dollars, up +152.9%
on the first half of last year as well as the new
historical peak of quarterly revenues having cashed in the second
this year's quarter 48.04 billion Taiwan dollars, with a
+195.4% increase over the period April-June 2020.
