The Oslo-born company specializes in shipping
Seafood
The Swiss logistics group Kuehne+Nagel has signed a
binding agreement to buy the Norwegian Salmosped, company
of oslo based shipments which specializes in
transport of fish products. «Product logistics
perishable - explained for the Swiss company Dennis Verkooy -
it is an important growth engine for Kuhne+Nagel. also
if for years we have been present in the fish products sector in
Norway, today's acquisition strengthens our presence in the
exports by air from this important nation
producer of products of the sea'.
In 2020 Salmosped recorded a turnover of 118 million
Swiss francs (109 million euros) and handled shipments
for a total of about 63 thousand tons of loads.