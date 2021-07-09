ShipStore web site ShipStore advertising
Kuehne+Nagel buys the Norwegian Salmosped

The Oslo-born company specializes in shipping Seafood

The Swiss logistics group Kuehne+Nagel has signed a binding agreement to buy the Norwegian Salmosped, company of oslo based shipments which specializes in transport of fish products. «Product logistics perishable - explained for the Swiss company Dennis Verkooy - it is an important growth engine for Kuhne+Nagel. also if for years we have been present in the fish products sector in Norway, today's acquisition strengthens our presence in the exports by air from this important nation producer of products of the sea'.

In 2020 Salmosped recorded a turnover of 118 million Swiss francs (109 million euros) and handled shipments for a total of about 63 thousand tons of loads.





