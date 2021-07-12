|
|
|
|
July 12, 2021
|
|
- Long Beach Harbor has set its own new record
of six-monthly container traffic
-
- In the first six months of this year, 4.75 were handled.
million teu (+38.5%)
-
- In the first half of 2021, the Port of Long Beach marked the
own new historical record of half-yearly containerized traffic
having handled 4.75 million teu, an increase of +38.5%
on the first half of last year. The new peak maximum is
was recorded thanks to the new historical record of handling
of empty containers amounting to 1.69 million teu
(+62,4%). The traffic of full containers at the
landing amounted to 2.31 million teu (+39.5%), volume which is
lower than only that of 2.34 million teu handled in the
second half of 2020. More subdued growth (+2.4%)
of the traffic of the containers full at embarkation which were found to be equal
to 752 thousand teu.
-
- In addition, in the second quarter of 2021 alone, the port of call
Californian has set its own new traffic record
contanerized for the period April-June of the year having
handled 2.38 million teu, with an increase of +35.9% on the
second quarter of last year. The only containers full at the
disembarkation and embarkation totalled 1.17 million respectively
of teu (+34.9%) and 376 thousand teu (+6.1%), while empty containers are
states 832 thousand teu (+57.4%).
-
- In June 2021 alone, the American port has
handled a total of 724 thousand teu, with a progression of
+20.3% on June 2020, of which 357 thousand teu full on landing
(+18.8%), 117 thousand full teu at boarding (-0.3%) and 250 thousand empty teu
(+36,1%).
|
|