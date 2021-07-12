



July 12, 2021

Original news Long Beach Harbor has set its own new record of six-monthly container traffic

In the first six months of this year, 4.75 were handled. million teu (+38.5%)

In the first half of 2021, the Port of Long Beach marked the own new historical record of half-yearly containerized traffic having handled 4.75 million teu, an increase of +38.5% on the first half of last year. The new peak maximum is was recorded thanks to the new historical record of handling of empty containers amounting to 1.69 million teu (+62,4%). The traffic of full containers at the landing amounted to 2.31 million teu (+39.5%), volume which is lower than only that of 2.34 million teu handled in the second half of 2020. More subdued growth (+2.4%) of the traffic of the containers full at embarkation which were found to be equal to 752 thousand teu.

In addition, in the second quarter of 2021 alone, the port of call Californian has set its own new traffic record contanerized for the period April-June of the year having handled 2.38 million teu, with an increase of +35.9% on the second quarter of last year. The only containers full at the disembarkation and embarkation totalled 1.17 million respectively of teu (+34.9%) and 376 thousand teu (+6.1%), while empty containers are states 832 thousand teu (+57.4%).

In June 2021 alone, the American port has handled a total of 724 thousand teu, with a progression of +20.3% on June 2020, of which 357 thousand teu full on landing (+18.8%), 117 thousand full teu at boarding (-0.3%) and 250 thousand empty teu (+36,1%).











