July 12, 2021
- China-Europe freight trains in the first half of 2021
have transported 707 thousand containers
- Increase of +52% on the same period last year
- If in the first half of 2021 the rail traffic of the
Goods in China amounted to 1.85 billion tons, with
an increase of +8.9% on the first half of last year,
the only containerized traffic operated on international lines
between China and Europe it was equal to about 707 thousand teu, with a
growth of +52% in the first six months of 2020, for a total of 7,377
trains handled on these tracks (+43%). The Chinese group China
Railway has announced that the rail link on the New Way
silk has reached 168 cities in 23 European nations.