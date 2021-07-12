



July 12, 2021

Original news China-Europe freight trains in the first half of 2021 have transported 707 thousand containers

Increase of +52% on the same period last year

If in the first half of 2021 the rail traffic of the Goods in China amounted to 1.85 billion tons, with an increase of +8.9% on the first half of last year, the only containerized traffic operated on international lines between China and Europe it was equal to about 707 thousand teu, with a growth of +52% in the first six months of 2020, for a total of 7,377 trains handled on these tracks (+43%). The Chinese group China Railway has announced that the rail link on the New Way silk has reached 168 cities in 23 European nations.









