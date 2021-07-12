|
July 12, 2021
- In the first six months of 2021, maritime traffic in ports
of the EU grew by +15.3%
- However, it is down by -2.3% on the same period
of 2019
- If in the first half of 2020 the ports of call of ships in ports
of the European Union had decreased by -15.2% compared to the
corresponding period of the previous year due to the impact
the COVID-19 pandemic on economic activities and
social, in the first six months of 2021 maritime traffic in ports
of the EU grew by +15.3% on the first half of the
2020, but was down -2.3% compared to the first
half of 2019. The latest report by the European Maritime Safety
Agency (EMSA) on the impact of Covid-19 on shipping exhibition
in fact, in the first six months of this year 358,422 ships have
called at EU ports compared to 310,909 in the first
mid-2020 and to 366,838 in the first half of 2019.
- With regard to ports of call only in Italian ports, in the first
half of 2021 were down by -14% compared to the
first half of 2019, while in the first half of 2020 they were
decreased by -19% compared to the first six months of the previous year.
