14 July 2021
July 13, 2021
Evergreen orders 6 thousand new containers
Investment of nearly $40 million
Taiwanese shipping company Evergreen Marine Corporation ordered from Chinese factory Guangdong Fuwa Equipment Manufacturing Co. the supply of 6,000 new containers. The investment amounts to $39,975,000.
