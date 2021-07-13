ShipStore web site ShipStore advertising
July 13, 2021

Evergreen orders 6 thousand new containers

Investment of nearly $40 million

Taiwanese shipping company Evergreen Marine Corporation ordered from Chinese factory Guangdong Fuwa Equipment Manufacturing Co. the supply of 6,000 new containers. The investment amounts to $39,975,000.



