



July 13, 2021

Original news Workshop on the new maritime scenarios of the Mediterranean and the development opportunities for Emilia Romagna

It will be held on Monday, July 19

Next Monday there will be an online workshop on the theme "The new maritime scenarios of the Mediterranean. opportunity of development for Emilia Romagna", an event that, from the analyzes geo-statistics of SRM, Intesa Sanpaolo Group Study Centre and from the 2021 Italian Maritime Economy report, it will constitute a comparison with the Adriatic Port System Authority Northern Center on the new opportunities that come from European funds. For participation in the conference is request registration at this address.



program

16.00 Greetings and introduction

Michele De Pascale, Mayor of Ravenna

Cristina Balbo, Regional Director Emilia Romagna and Marche Intesa Sanpaolo





Presentation of the 2021 Report Italian Maritime Economy

Massimo Deandreis, SRM General Manager Intesa Sanpaolo Group Study Centre

Alessandro Panaro, Maritime Manager &Energy SRM Intesa Sanpaolo Group





Infrastructure strategies and Commercial

Eugenio Grimaldi, Executive Manager Grimaldi Group

Guido Ottolenghi, General Manager and Managing Director La Petrolifera Italo Rumena

Riccardo Sabadini, Group President Sapir

Marco Spinedi, President of Interporto di Bologna





Conclusions

Daniele Rossi, President of the Authority of Port System of the North Central Adriatic Sea



17.15 Closing of works

Moderated by Lorenzo Tazzari, journalist







