|
|
|
|
July 13, 2021
|
|
- Workshop on the new maritime scenarios of the Mediterranean and the
development opportunities for Emilia Romagna
-
- It will be held on Monday, July 19
-
- Next Monday there will be an online workshop on the
theme "The new maritime scenarios of the Mediterranean. opportunity
of development for Emilia Romagna", an event that, from the analyzes
geo-statistics of SRM, Intesa Sanpaolo Group Study Centre and
from the 2021 Italian Maritime Economy report, it will constitute a
comparison with the Adriatic Port System Authority
Northern Center on the new opportunities that come
from European funds. For participation in the conference is
request registration at this address.
-
- program
-
|
16.00
|
Greetings and introduction
|
|
Michele De Pascale, Mayor of Ravenna
|
|
Cristina Balbo, Regional Director
Emilia Romagna and Marche Intesa Sanpaolo
|
|
|
|
Presentation of the 2021 Report
Italian Maritime Economy
|
|
Massimo Deandreis, SRM General Manager
Intesa Sanpaolo Group Study Centre
|
|
Alessandro Panaro, Maritime Manager
&Energy SRM Intesa Sanpaolo Group
|
|
|
|
Infrastructure strategies and
Commercial
|
|
Eugenio Grimaldi, Executive Manager
Grimaldi Group
|
|
Guido Ottolenghi, General Manager and
Managing Director La Petrolifera Italo Rumena
|
|
Riccardo Sabadini, Group President
Sapir
|
|
Marco Spinedi, President of Interporto di
Bologna
|
|
|
|
Conclusions
|
|
Daniele Rossi, President of the Authority
of Port System of the North Central Adriatic Sea
|
|
|
17.15
|
Closing of works
|
|
Moderated by Lorenzo Tazzari, journalist
|
- Piazza Matteotti 1/3 - 16123 Genoa - ITALY
phone: +39.010.2462122, fax: +39.010.2516768, e-mail