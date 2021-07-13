ShipStore web site ShipStore advertising
July 13, 2021

This page has been automatically translated by
Original news
Workshop on the new maritime scenarios of the Mediterranean and the development opportunities for Emilia Romagna

It will be held on Monday, July 19

Next Monday there will be an online workshop on the theme "The new maritime scenarios of the Mediterranean. opportunity of development for Emilia Romagna", an event that, from the analyzes geo-statistics of SRM, Intesa Sanpaolo Group Study Centre and from the 2021 Italian Maritime Economy report, it will constitute a comparison with the Adriatic Port System Authority Northern Center on the new opportunities that come from European funds. For participation in the conference is request registration at this address.


program

16.00

Greetings and introduction


Michele De Pascale, Mayor of Ravenna


Cristina Balbo, Regional Director Emilia Romagna and Marche Intesa Sanpaolo




Presentation of the 2021 Report Italian Maritime Economy


Massimo Deandreis, SRM General Manager Intesa Sanpaolo Group Study Centre


Alessandro Panaro, Maritime Manager &Energy SRM Intesa Sanpaolo Group




Infrastructure strategies and Commercial


Eugenio Grimaldi, Executive Manager Grimaldi Group


Guido Ottolenghi, General Manager and Managing Director La Petrolifera Italo Rumena


Riccardo Sabadini, Group President Sapir


Marco Spinedi, President of Interporto di Bologna




Conclusions


Daniele Rossi, President of the Authority of Port System of the North Central Adriatic Sea



17.15

Closing of works


Moderated by Lorenzo Tazzari, journalist

