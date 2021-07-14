



July 14, 2021

The agreement will be implemented in two phases

digITAlog, the public-law body and implementing entity of the Ministry of Infrastructure and Mobility Sustainable for the implementation and management of the Platform National Logistics (PLN), and the Port System Authority of the North Central Adriatic Sea, the body that manages the port of Ravenna, have signed the memorandum of understanding for membership of the PLN Port Community System (PCS). The PLN PCS represents a single interface of ITS infrastructure, it is conceptually divided into Institutional PCS and Operational PCS and aims to meet the needs of individual port communities promoting the definition of homogeneous standards and operating models in national logistics realities.

The Institutional PCS also provides the AdSP with digital services useful for the implementation of the Administrative One-Stop Shop, while the Operational PCS supports the port community in the carrying out logistics operations and providing a basis information to the AdSP to fulfill its institutional tasks for the coordination, promotion and control of operations Port.

The protocol signed by digITalog and AdSP of the Adriatic Center Northern provides for two macro phases: Phase 1 "Release of PCS PLN services" provides for the progressive replacement of the PCS-Ravenna with the PLN PCS including both the institutional and the operational one, the release of the services currently present in the PCS ravennate and not in that of the PLN and finally the release of additional services of interest of the AdSP. Phase 2, on the other hand, provides for the conduct and evolution of the PLN PCS services released in the Step 1.

Among the innovations provided for in the Memorandum of Understanding there is the establishment of a governance body at national level - consisting of the AdSPs participating in the PLN PCS and extendable to all those who will join it - deputy to treat, in via for example, the general lines of development of the PLN PCS With a view to homogenization provided for in the NLP, the priorities in the development of new functions and economic aspects.

The president of digITAlog, Lorenzo Cardo, recalled that the conclusion of the protocol with Ravenna follows that of the protocol with Civitavecchia and the recent extension of the accession of the AdSP of the Eastern Ligurian Sea at the PLN PCS until 2022 and stressed that these agreements "testify to the important work of comparison and listening that we are carrying out with the AdSPs in order to provide to the port community in a broad sense an efficient service and shared with a view to maximizing digitization and dematerialization of port processes'.







