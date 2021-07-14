|
|
|
|
July 14, 2021
|
|
- Memorandum of Understanding digITAlog - AdSP of the Adriatic Center
Northern for joining the PLN PCS
-
- The agreement will be implemented in two phases
-
- digITAlog, the public-law body and implementing entity
of the Ministry of Infrastructure and Mobility
Sustainable for the implementation and management of the Platform
National Logistics (PLN), and the Port System Authority
of the North Central Adriatic Sea, the body that manages the
port of Ravenna, have signed the memorandum of understanding for
membership of the PLN Port Community System (PCS). The PLN PCS
represents a single interface of ITS infrastructure, it is
conceptually divided into Institutional PCS and Operational PCS and
aims to meet the needs of individual port communities
promoting the definition of homogeneous standards and operating models
in national logistics realities.
-
- The Institutional PCS also provides the AdSP with digital services
useful for the implementation of the Administrative One-Stop Shop,
while the Operational PCS supports the port community in the
carrying out logistics operations and providing a basis
information to the AdSP to fulfill its institutional tasks
for the coordination, promotion and control of operations
Port.
-
- The protocol signed by digITalog and AdSP of the Adriatic Center
Northern provides for two macro phases: Phase 1 "Release of
PCS PLN services" provides for the progressive replacement of the
PCS-Ravenna with the PLN PCS including both the institutional and
the operational one, the release of the services currently present in the
PCS ravennate and not in that of the PLN and finally the release of
additional services of interest of the AdSP. Phase 2, on the other hand, provides for
the conduct and evolution of the PLN PCS services released in the
Step 1.
-
- Among the innovations provided for in the Memorandum of Understanding there is
the establishment of a governance body at national level -
consisting of the AdSPs participating in the PLN PCS and extendable to all
those who will join it - deputy to treat, in via
for example, the general lines of development of the PLN PCS
With a view to homogenization provided for in the NLP, the priorities
in the development of new functions and economic aspects.
- The president of digITAlog, Lorenzo Cardo, recalled that the
conclusion of the protocol with Ravenna follows that of the protocol with
Civitavecchia and the recent extension of the accession of the AdSP of the
Eastern Ligurian Sea at the PLN PCS until 2022 and stressed that
these agreements "testify to the important work of comparison and
listening that we are carrying out with the AdSPs in order to provide
to the port community in a broad sense an efficient service
and shared with a view to maximizing digitization and
dematerialization of port processes'.
|
- Piazza Matteotti 1/3 - 16123 Genoa - ITALY
phone: +39.010.2462122, fax: +39.010.2516768, e-mail