



July 14, 2021

The goal is the development of the supply chain to and from Abu Dhabi and for the entire Middle East region

The German logistics group DB Schenker and the Emirates logistics group Aramex have signed a memorandum of understanding with the aim of jointly exploit supply development opportunities chain to and from Abu Dhabi and the entire Middle East region. At present, Aramex's activities are mainly in oil and gas industry service. The company of Dubai, which employs over 15,500 people, is present in more than 600 locations in 65 countries. Db Schenker has about 76,900 employees and is present in 2,100 locations in over 130 countries.









