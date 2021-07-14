|
July 14, 2021
- The German logistics group DB Schenker and the Emirates logistics group
Aramex have signed a memorandum of understanding with the aim of
jointly exploit supply development opportunities
chain to and from Abu Dhabi and the entire Middle East region.
At present, Aramex's activities are mainly in
oil and gas industry service. The company of
Dubai, which employs over 15,500 people, is
present in more than 600 locations in 65 countries. Db
Schenker has about 76,900 employees and is present in 2,100
locations in over 130 countries.