



July 14, 2021

This page has been automatically translated by

Original news Danaos Corporation buys six 5,466 teu container ships for $260 million

The average age of the vessels is 6.8 years

Greece's Danaos Corporation has signed an agreement to buy for a total of 260 million dollars six container ships of the capacity of 5,466 teu of the average age of 6.8 years. the ships, which were built by the Philippine shipyard Subic Bay Shipyard, are currently chartered at primary shipping companies, with rental periods that will last still on average about two years. Container holders will be taken to be delivered by the end of the third quarter of this year.

Danaos' fleet currently consists of 65 container ship for a total load capacity of 404 thousand teu.









