July 14, 2021
- Danaos Corporation buys six 5,466 teu container ships for
$260 million
- The average age of the vessels is 6.8 years
- Greece's Danaos Corporation has signed an agreement to buy
for a total of 260 million dollars six container ships of the
capacity of 5,466 teu of the average age of 6.8 years. the
ships, which were built by the Philippine shipyard Subic
Bay Shipyard, are currently chartered at primary
shipping companies, with rental periods that will last
still on average about two years. Container holders will be taken
to be delivered by the end of the third quarter of this year.
- Danaos' fleet currently consists of 65
container ship for a total load capacity of 404 thousand
teu.