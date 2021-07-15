|
July 15, 2021
- Assiterminal criticizes the government for giving only three
weeks' notice before imposing the cessation of activities
cruises in Venice
-
- Venice - underlines the association - has been and must
remain a fundamental home port for cruise tourism
world and for Italy
-
- The Italian Port &Terminal Operators Association
(Assiterminal) expressed its "most alive
concern about the manner and timing with which the
The Italian Government intended to proceed with the decision to
to relocate cross-country traffic to Venice». «The
July 12 - explained the organization of port terminal operators
referring to the decree law that in reality the Council of
Ministers adopted last Tuesday - a decision is taken
which will be practiced on the first of August of the same year, three
weeks later, and all this at the dawn of the resumption of the
cruise tourism which, without a doubt, is the most
hit by the pandemic crisis».
-
- "We do not intend to discuss - specified Assiterminal -
the political reasons that lead us to believe that it is no longer
compatible with the presence of ships for the Giudecca Canal that
they are shareable and shared by all, even by operators
port and cruise, but Venice has been and must remain
a fundamental home port for world cruise tourism and for
Italy. Venice has been and must remain a destination
fundamental for world cruise tourism and for Italy and
it must therefore have a structure for the reception of cruise passengers
at the height of the quality and reputation of the city.
A structure comparable to the one that will be decommissioned with the
moving to Marghera. A structure that has been the subject of
significant investments by the Veneto Region and the
private investors in recent years to obtain quality standards
that make it unique in the Mediterranean and excellent in the world».
-
- Assiterminal then wonders whether, before taking such a decision,
'An analysis was also carried out on the impact of the
shift of cruise traffic on the dynamics of traffic
commercial at the service of the industry of the territory and its
connections". Referring then to the protest against
the government initiative by Venice Passenger Terminal, the
company that manages the Maritime Station of the port of
Venice, and other maritime operators, the association wonders
also where "the principle of proportionality and
respect for economic initiative (protected by the Constitution)
not only for the terminal operator but for all the related industries that
it supports the economy of a territory".
-
- According to Assiterminal, a decision of this importance
it should be practiced "in a timeframe that allows not to
still injure the cruise workers of Venice, who must
to be able to at least end the season just restarted in the Station
Maritime operational and with clarity on location and
funds available to equip a new site at the height, with
the quality of what was decided arbitrarily
to abandon. It is also necessary, through confrontation-dialogue - it has
underlined the association - put in place adequate, tangible and
structural measures to ensure the survival of operators
locals, workers and families who make a living
from cruise activity, under penalty of irreversible
economic and social impoverishment of Venice and the Region
Venetian".
-
- Assiterminal concluded by asking the government "to propose
a road map of relocation that takes into account all these
objective needs and give clarity and certainty to an activity
It guarantees thousands of jobs and also contributes to the
Venice's reputation in the world».
