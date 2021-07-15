



July 15, 2021

Venice - underlines the association - has been and must remain a fundamental home port for cruise tourism world and for Italy

The Italian Port &Terminal Operators Association (Assiterminal) expressed its "most alive concern about the manner and timing with which the The Italian Government intended to proceed with the decision to to relocate cross-country traffic to Venice». «The July 12 - explained the organization of port terminal operators referring to the decree law that in reality the Council of Ministers adopted last Tuesday - a decision is taken which will be practiced on the first of August of the same year, three weeks later, and all this at the dawn of the resumption of the cruise tourism which, without a doubt, is the most hit by the pandemic crisis».

"We do not intend to discuss - specified Assiterminal - the political reasons that lead us to believe that it is no longer compatible with the presence of ships for the Giudecca Canal that they are shareable and shared by all, even by operators port and cruise, but Venice has been and must remain a fundamental home port for world cruise tourism and for Italy. Venice has been and must remain a destination fundamental for world cruise tourism and for Italy and it must therefore have a structure for the reception of cruise passengers at the height of the quality and reputation of the city. A structure comparable to the one that will be decommissioned with the moving to Marghera. A structure that has been the subject of significant investments by the Veneto Region and the private investors in recent years to obtain quality standards that make it unique in the Mediterranean and excellent in the world».

Assiterminal then wonders whether, before taking such a decision, 'An analysis was also carried out on the impact of the shift of cruise traffic on the dynamics of traffic commercial at the service of the industry of the territory and its connections". Referring then to the protest against the government initiative by Venice Passenger Terminal, the company that manages the Maritime Station of the port of Venice, and other maritime operators, the association wonders also where "the principle of proportionality and respect for economic initiative (protected by the Constitution) not only for the terminal operator but for all the related industries that it supports the economy of a territory".

According to Assiterminal, a decision of this importance it should be practiced "in a timeframe that allows not to still injure the cruise workers of Venice, who must to be able to at least end the season just restarted in the Station Maritime operational and with clarity on location and funds available to equip a new site at the height, with the quality of what was decided arbitrarily to abandon. It is also necessary, through confrontation-dialogue - it has underlined the association - put in place adequate, tangible and structural measures to ensure the survival of operators locals, workers and families who make a living from cruise activity, under penalty of irreversible economic and social impoverishment of Venice and the Region Venetian".

Assiterminal concluded by asking the government "to propose a road map of relocation that takes into account all these objective needs and give clarity and certainty to an activity It guarantees thousands of jobs and also contributes to the Venice's reputation in the world».







