|
|
|
|
July 15, 2021
|
|
- Assoporti's meetings with representatives of the
Maritime port cluster and institutions
-
- Giampieri: in the coming days I will meet the parties
social to talk about training and work
-
- The president of Assoporti, Rodolfo Giampieri, is continuing
the series of meetings with representatives of the associations of the
Maritime port cluster and institutions with the aim of
offer the collaboration of the Association of Italian Ports and
receive all the useful suggestions for the relaunch of the sector
harbour. In the last two months, the first of Giampieri's mandate
at the helm of Assoporti, the new president of the association has
met shipowners, terminal operators, freight forwarders, maritime agents,
technical-nautical services and logistics operators. In addition
Giampieri met with representatives of the Ministry and the Command
General of the Corps of harbour master's office with the same
purpose, or to give support for the realization of the
better conditions in Italian ports.
-
- Giampieri explained that "precisely the activity
linked to the relaunch of the port after the emergency
health, together with the forecasts of the National Recovery Plan
and Resilience are guiding us in our activities
Associative. With the support of the Presidents of the AdSP and the
Assoporti's structure - he underlined - we will work alongside
all to find the best solutions for a renewed future
sustainable of the sector. In the next few days I will meet the
social partners to talk about training and work, in a world in which
continuous change".
|
- Piazza Matteotti 1/3 - 16123 Genoa - ITALY
phone: +39.010.2462122, fax: +39.010.2516768, e-mail