



July 15, 2021

Giampieri: in the coming days I will meet the parties social to talk about training and work

The president of Assoporti, Rodolfo Giampieri, is continuing the series of meetings with representatives of the associations of the Maritime port cluster and institutions with the aim of offer the collaboration of the Association of Italian Ports and receive all the useful suggestions for the relaunch of the sector harbour. In the last two months, the first of Giampieri's mandate at the helm of Assoporti, the new president of the association has met shipowners, terminal operators, freight forwarders, maritime agents, technical-nautical services and logistics operators. In addition Giampieri met with representatives of the Ministry and the Command General of the Corps of harbour master's office with the same purpose, or to give support for the realization of the better conditions in Italian ports.

Giampieri explained that "precisely the activity linked to the relaunch of the port after the emergency health, together with the forecasts of the National Recovery Plan and Resilience are guiding us in our activities Associative. With the support of the Presidents of the AdSP and the Assoporti's structure - he underlined - we will work alongside all to find the best solutions for a renewed future sustainable of the sector. In the next few days I will meet the social partners to talk about training and work, in a world in which continuous change".







