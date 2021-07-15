



July 15, 2021

Original news Feport, it is necessary to recognize and support the port stakeholders' efforts to decarbonise the maritime sector

Kerdjoudj-Belkaid: it must be borne in mind that the competitiveness of European ports is a priority

Feport, the federation of terminal operators and port operators European private individuals, expressed support for the proposal presented yesterday by the European Commission with the aim of allowing the achievement of the EU's climate objectives, a package that provides for measures for both the maritime and port sectors ( of the 14 July 2021), but also highlighted the need for the efforts that the stakeholders of the Ports perform to decarbonize the maritime sector.

«The package of measures - explained the secretary General of Feport, Lamia Kerdjoudj-Belkaid - is ambitious and will require careful consideration by our associated, in particular with regard to the interdependence that exists between certain measures and the need for to ensure consistency between them to ensure efficiency sustainable". "We fully support the objectives of the Green Deal and the EU's strengthened climate objectives," he said. added Kerdjoudj-Belkaid. "However - he specified - it will be It is also essential to bear in mind that competitiveness European ports is a priority and that competition with non-EU neighbouring ports it is an important issue to be keep in mind when discussing mechanisms that may have a impact on imports and exports transiting through EU ports. In conclusion, we trust that EU politicians are receptive to our contributions and opinions since the future enormous environmental challenges require a solid public-private partnerships in all sectors for the benefit of society and citizens'.







