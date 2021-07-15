|
July 15, 2021
- Feport, the federation of terminal operators and port operators
European private individuals, expressed support for the proposal
presented yesterday by the European Commission with the aim of allowing
the achievement of the EU's climate objectives, a package that
provides for measures for both the maritime and port sectors
(
of the 14
July 2021), but also highlighted the need for
the efforts that the stakeholders of the
Ports perform to decarbonize the maritime sector.
-
- «The package of measures - explained the secretary
General of Feport, Lamia Kerdjoudj-Belkaid - is ambitious and
will require careful consideration by our
associated, in particular with regard to
the interdependence that exists between certain measures and the need for
to ensure consistency between them to ensure efficiency
sustainable". "We fully support the objectives of the
Green Deal and the EU's strengthened climate objectives," he said.
added Kerdjoudj-Belkaid. "However - he specified - it will be
It is also essential to bear in mind that competitiveness
European ports is a priority and that competition
with non-EU neighbouring ports it is an important issue to be
keep in mind when discussing mechanisms that may have a
impact on imports and exports transiting through
EU ports. In conclusion, we trust that EU politicians
are receptive to our contributions and opinions
since the future enormous environmental challenges require a solid
public-private partnerships in all sectors for the benefit of
society and citizens'.
