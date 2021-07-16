|
July 16, 2021
- Ten cosco shipping holdings fleet will be joining ten
new container ships
-
- Six ships will have a capacity of 14,092 teu and four
of 16,180 teu. The order at COSCO Shipping Heavy Industry has a
total value of $1.5 billion
-
- Chinese shipping group COSCO Shipping Holdings has ordered
to the wholly owned subsidiary COSCO Shipping Heavy
Industry (yangzhou) Co. the construction of ten container ships. Yes
it deals with six vessels with a capacity of 14,092 teu, for which
an investment of 876 million dollars is planned), and
four ships of 16,180 teu, on which 620 million will be spent
of dollars. The six units of smaller capacity will be
taken over between December 2023 and September 2024, while
the 16,180 teu container holders will be delivered between June
and December of 2025.
-
- The shipowners' group has announced that at least 40%
of the total investment will be supported with resources
internal while the remaining portion will be covered by loans
Bank. The ships will be owned by COSCO (Cayman)
Mercury Co., a cayman island company based in its entirety
controlled by COSCO Shipping Holdings.
