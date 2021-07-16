



July 16, 2021

Six ships will have a capacity of 14,092 teu and four of 16,180 teu. The order at COSCO Shipping Heavy Industry has a total value of $1.5 billion

Chinese shipping group COSCO Shipping Holdings has ordered to the wholly owned subsidiary COSCO Shipping Heavy Industry (yangzhou) Co. the construction of ten container ships. Yes it deals with six vessels with a capacity of 14,092 teu, for which an investment of 876 million dollars is planned), and four ships of 16,180 teu, on which 620 million will be spent of dollars. The six units of smaller capacity will be taken over between December 2023 and September 2024, while the 16,180 teu container holders will be delivered between June and December of 2025.

The shipowners' group has announced that at least 40% of the total investment will be supported with resources internal while the remaining portion will be covered by loans Bank. The ships will be owned by COSCO (Cayman) Mercury Co., a cayman island company based in its entirety controlled by COSCO Shipping Holdings.







