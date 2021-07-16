



July 16, 2021

This page has been automatically translated by

Original news MSC - Shell collaboration to accelerate the decarbonisation of maritime transport

The aim is the development of a range of technologies safe, sustainable and competitive

The Mediterranean Shipping Company (MSC) shipping group and the Oil company Shell have signed a memorandum of long-term understanding to cooperate in the acceleration of the the decarbonisation of maritime transport. Collaboration represents an extension and intensification of that in progress between the two groups in the last ten years in the field of design biofuel bunkering activities and the testing of fuels with a low and very low content of sulphur. The aim of the agreement is to develop a range of safe, sustainable and competitive technologies that reduce the emissions from ships currently in service and to contribute to achieve a zero-emission future for shipping.









