MSC - Shell collaboration to accelerate the
decarbonisation of maritime transport
The aim is the development of a range of technologies
safe, sustainable and competitive
The Mediterranean Shipping Company (MSC) shipping group and the
Oil company Shell have signed a memorandum of
long-term understanding to cooperate in the acceleration of the the
decarbonisation of maritime transport. Collaboration
represents an extension and intensification of that in progress between the
two groups in the last ten years in the field of design
biofuel bunkering activities and the
testing of fuels with a low and very low content of
sulphur. The aim of the agreement is to develop a range of
safe, sustainable and competitive technologies that reduce the
emissions from ships currently in service and to contribute to
achieve a zero-emission future for shipping.