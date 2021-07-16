|
|
|
|
July 16, 2021
|
|
- Admiral Carlone appointed commanding general of the Corps
of the Harbour Master's Office - Coast Guard
-
- He takes over from Admiral Giovanni Pettorino
-
- Yesterday the Council of Ministers, on the proposal of the Minister for
Defence, Lorenzo Guerini, and the Minister of Infrastructure and
Sustainable Mobility, Enrico Giovannini, has approved the
appointment as commanding general of the Harbour Master's Corps -
Coast Guard of Admiral Inspector Nicola Carlone, with
simultaneous conferral of the rank of chief inspector admiral.
-
- «Admiral Nicola Carlone - said the president
of Assarmatori, Stefano Messina, commenting on the appointment - is
the right man in the right place. Carlone - recalled Messina -
takes over from another great professional like Admiral Giovanni
Bib, which fortunately for the maritime cluster has been
only moved from the Tyrrhenian sea to the Adriatic, moving from Rome to
Ancona as commissioner of the Port System Authority of the
Central Adriatic Sea. To both of them I sincerely wish good wind for
their new routes."
|
- Piazza Matteotti 1/3 - 16123 Genoa - ITALY
phone: +39.010.2462122, fax: +39.010.2516768, e-mail