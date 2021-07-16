



July 16, 2021

He takes over from Admiral Giovanni Pettorino

Yesterday the Council of Ministers, on the proposal of the Minister for Defence, Lorenzo Guerini, and the Minister of Infrastructure and Sustainable Mobility, Enrico Giovannini, has approved the appointment as commanding general of the Harbour Master's Corps - Coast Guard of Admiral Inspector Nicola Carlone, with simultaneous conferral of the rank of chief inspector admiral.

«Admiral Nicola Carlone - said the president of Assarmatori, Stefano Messina, commenting on the appointment - is the right man in the right place. Carlone - recalled Messina - takes over from another great professional like Admiral Giovanni Bib, which fortunately for the maritime cluster has been only moved from the Tyrrhenian sea to the Adriatic, moving from Rome to Ancona as commissioner of the Port System Authority of the Central Adriatic Sea. To both of them I sincerely wish good wind for their new routes."







