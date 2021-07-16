|
- Condolences and bitterness of Assoporti for the deaths of the two
workers in the port of Ravenna
-
- Giampieri: work is a source of well-being and safety,
not of pain and suffering
-
- "Unfortunately, even today I have to go back to expressing deep
condolences of the entire Association of Italian Ports to the family
of the port worker and seafarer who died in the port of
Ravenna". This was stated by the president of Assoporti, Rodolfo
Giampieri, following the two fatal accidents that occurred yesterday a few
hours away from each other, with a worker who is
died in the Marcegaglia plant in Ravenna and a seafarer
who lost his life in an accident on board a nearby ship
of the port of Ravenna.
-
- Reaffirming the need for greater safety at work,
Assoporti recalled that to this end, in agreement with the parties
awareness raising to spread even more attention
on this issue essential to ensure sustainability
social. 'The safety and health of workers - has
underlined Giampieri - it is a good on which you can not
compromise. Work is a source of well-being and security, not
of pain and suffering. It becomes no longer postponeable to face
the themes of the technological transition at 360 °, aiming with
decision on safety, work and training'.
