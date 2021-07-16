



July 16, 2021

This page has been automatically translated by

Original news Condolences and bitterness of Assoporti for the deaths of the two workers in the port of Ravenna

Giampieri: work is a source of well-being and safety, not of pain and suffering

"Unfortunately, even today I have to go back to expressing deep condolences of the entire Association of Italian Ports to the family of the port worker and seafarer who died in the port of Ravenna". This was stated by the president of Assoporti, Rodolfo Giampieri, following the two fatal accidents that occurred yesterday a few hours away from each other, with a worker who is died in the Marcegaglia plant in Ravenna and a seafarer who lost his life in an accident on board a nearby ship of the port of Ravenna.

Reaffirming the need for greater safety at work, Assoporti recalled that to this end, in agreement with the parties I would like to say that I am very much in the way that the Commission has not been able to do so. awareness raising to spread even more attention on this issue essential to ensure sustainability social. 'The safety and health of workers - has underlined Giampieri - it is a good on which you can not compromise. Work is a source of well-being and security, not of pain and suffering. It becomes no longer postponeable to face the themes of the technological transition at 360 °, aiming with decision on safety, work and training'.







Search for hotel Destination Other destinations Check-in date 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 19 20 21 22 23 24 25 26 27 28 29 30 31 Jan Feb Mar Apr May Jun Jul Aug Sep Oct Nov Dec Check-out date 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 19 20 21 22 23 24 25 26 27 28 29 30 31 Jan Feb Mar Apr May Jun Jul Aug Sep Oct Nov Dec















Index Home Page News



- Piazza Matteotti 1/3 - 16123 Genoa - ITALY

phone: +39.010.2462122, fax: +39.010.2516768, e-mail