



July 20, 2021

The activities of the Swiss group in the field of Mobile robotics will be centralized in Burgos

The Swiss group ABB has signed an agreement to buy the Spanish ASTI Mobile Robotics, engineering company and robotics specialized in the design and implementation of transport solutions with the use of automated guided vehicles (AGV). With the acquisition, the Swiss group will gain access to the activities in the field of mobile robotics in Burgos, in the current headquarters of ASTI, and the activities abb in the Autonomous Mobile Robot (AMR) segment will be led by Veronica Pascual Boé, current CEO of ASTI and majority shareholder of the Iberian company.

The acquisition is expected to be increased to deadline by the middle of this summer. ASTI employs over 300 people and it is expected that the company will close the 2021 annual year with a turnover of about 50 million Dollars.







