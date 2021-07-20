|
July 20, 2021
- ABB will buy the Spanish engineering company
and ASTI robotics
- The activities of the Swiss group in the field of
Mobile robotics will be centralized in Burgos
- The Swiss group ABB has signed an agreement to buy the
Spanish ASTI Mobile Robotics, engineering company and
robotics specialized in the design and implementation of
transport solutions with the use of automated guided vehicles
(AGV). With the acquisition, the Swiss group will gain access to the
activities in the field of mobile robotics in Burgos,
in the current headquarters of ASTI, and the activities
abb in the Autonomous Mobile Robot (AMR) segment will be led
by Veronica Pascual Boé, current CEO
of ASTI and majority shareholder of the Iberian company.
- The acquisition is expected to be increased to
deadline by the middle of this summer. ASTI employs
over 300 people and it is expected that the company will close
the 2021 annual year with a turnover of about 50 million
Dollars.
