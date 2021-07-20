|
July 20, 2021
- Kuehne + Nagel recorded the best performances
quarterly financials of all time
- Record of handled air shipments, which in the second
this year's quarter increased by +76.2%
- The values of all the main items in the income statement of the
second quarter of 2021 of Kuehne + Nagel constitute new
record values never previously recorded by the logistics group
Swiss and exceed the historical quarterly peaks marked in the first
this year's quarter. Record performances have been achieved
thanks also to the significant growth in shipment volumes
handled by the company by sea, land and, in
particular, by air.
- In the period April-June of this year, the net sales of
Kuehne + Nagel was equal to the record value of 7.24 billion
of Swiss francs (EUR 6.7 billion), an increase in the
+47.9% on the second quarter of 2020. More content
the increase in operating costs which amounted to 1.52 billion
Swiss francs (+12.6%). The values of EBITDA, EBIT and net profit
have marked new historical peaks reaching respectively
share 787 million (+86.9%), 605 million (+157.4%) and 446 million
Swiss francs (+162.4%).
- In the maritime shipping sector alone, which in the second
quarter of 2021 handled loads of 1.14 million
container teu (+3.8%), net sales stood at
2.85 billion Swiss francs, a value that constitutes a new
historical record for the logistics group and an increase of +58.0% on the
same period as last year. The division registered new
records also in relation to ebitda values and
of operating profit which amounted to 305 respectively
million (+224.5%) and € 298 million (+238.6%).
- In the field of air shipments alone, it was
marked the new historical record of goods handled that were
equal to 555 thousand tons (+76.2%). In this sector, turnover
net amounted to 2.33 billion Swiss francs, a figure
which represents an increase of +69.9% on the same period of
2020 and is second only to the historical record of 3.63 billion
recorded in the third quarter of 2018. New record values are
were marked both by EBITDA, which was 258
million (+115.0%), and EBIT, which totalled 243 million
Swiss francs (+120.9%).
- Kuehne + Nagel also obtained record financial data in the
land shipping segment, with a net turnover that is
result of 939 million Swiss francs (+30.2%), EBITDA
of 46 million (+109.1%) and an EBIT of € 30 million (+233.3%).
