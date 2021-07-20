



July 20, 2021

This page has been automatically translated by

Original news Kuehne + Nagel recorded the best performances quarterly financials of all time

Record of handled air shipments, which in the second this year's quarter increased by +76.2%

The values of all the main items in the income statement of the second quarter of 2021 of Kuehne + Nagel constitute new record values never previously recorded by the logistics group Swiss and exceed the historical quarterly peaks marked in the first this year's quarter. Record performances have been achieved thanks also to the significant growth in shipment volumes handled by the company by sea, land and, in particular, by air.

In the period April-June of this year, the net sales of Kuehne + Nagel was equal to the record value of 7.24 billion of Swiss francs (EUR 6.7 billion), an increase in the +47.9% on the second quarter of 2020. More content the increase in operating costs which amounted to 1.52 billion Swiss francs (+12.6%). The values of EBITDA, EBIT and net profit have marked new historical peaks reaching respectively share 787 million (+86.9%), 605 million (+157.4%) and 446 million Swiss francs (+162.4%).

In the maritime shipping sector alone, which in the second quarter of 2021 handled loads of 1.14 million container teu (+3.8%), net sales stood at 2.85 billion Swiss francs, a value that constitutes a new historical record for the logistics group and an increase of +58.0% on the same period as last year. The division registered new records also in relation to ebitda values and of operating profit which amounted to 305 respectively million (+224.5%) and € 298 million (+238.6%).

In the field of air shipments alone, it was marked the new historical record of goods handled that were equal to 555 thousand tons (+76.2%). In this sector, turnover net amounted to 2.33 billion Swiss francs, a figure which represents an increase of +69.9% on the same period of 2020 and is second only to the historical record of 3.63 billion recorded in the third quarter of 2018. New record values are were marked both by EBITDA, which was 258 million (+115.0%), and EBIT, which totalled 243 million Swiss francs (+120.9%).

Kuehne + Nagel also obtained record financial data in the land shipping segment, with a net turnover that is result of 939 million Swiss francs (+30.2%), EBITDA of 46 million (+109.1%) and an EBIT of € 30 million (+233.3%).











Search for hotel Destination Other destinations Check-in date 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 19 20 21 22 23 24 25 26 27 28 29 30 31 Jan Feb Mar Apr May Jun Jul Aug Sep Oct Nov Dec Check-out date 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 19 20 21 22 23 24 25 26 27 28 29 30 31 Jan Feb Mar Apr May Jun Jul Aug Sep Oct Nov Dec