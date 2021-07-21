



July 21, 2021

Original news The US-based FMC launches an investigation into the extra costs applied by containerized shipping companies

The survey will initially focus on the first nine maritime carriers by market share

Invited in recent days by President Joe Biden to ensure that the dominant position of shipping companies containerized does not damage U.S. foreign trade ( of the 9 July 2021), the Federal Maritime Commission (FMC) has activated by announcing the immediate establishment of a audit and a specific team to verify compliance of shipping companies with regard to the application of detention costs and cross-entry, issue identified the US administration as a central authority to verify that the sea carriers do not burden the landed goods with excessive costs and embarked in U.S. ports.

The program and the audit team, under the leadership of Lucille Marvin, managing director of FMC - will focus on his own analysis of the first nine maritime carriers containerized by quota market to check whether these companies comply with the U.S. Shipping Act rules regarding the enforcement of these extras costs. The FMC has specified that it will cooperate with the companies navigation in verifying the application of the standard and for clarify any issues and ambiguities.

The work of the FMC team will begin with a request to shipping companies with information intended to constitute a database for the definitions of quarterly reports that allow the US Commission to assess how they are administered the extra costs of detention and counterstallia. Then they will follow individual interviews with representatives of the nine carriers Maritime.

«The Federal Maritime Commission - explained the President of the FMC, Daniel B. Maffei - is committed to ensuring that the law is respected and that the shippers do not suffer unfairly disadvantages. The work of the audit team will allow the Commission to monitor the development of the counter-stilles, of holding and revenues and to establish a dialogue continuous between staff and carriers on the challenges that the supply chain must face. Obviously - maffei pointed out - if the group of audit will uncover prohibited activities, the Commission will take appropriate measures. Also the information collected by the audit process could lead, if necessary, to changes to the FMC regulations and the guidelines of the sector'.







