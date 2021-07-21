|
- The US-based FMC launches an investigation into the extra costs
applied by containerized shipping companies
-
- The survey will initially focus on the first nine
maritime carriers by market share
-
- Invited in recent days by President Joe Biden to
ensure that the dominant position of shipping companies
containerized does not damage U.S. foreign trade
(
of the 9
July 2021), the Federal Maritime Commission (FMC) has
activated by announcing the immediate establishment of a
audit and a specific team to verify compliance
of shipping companies with regard to the application of
detention costs and cross-entry, issue identified
the US administration as a central authority to verify that the
sea carriers do not burden the landed goods with excessive costs
and embarked in U.S. ports.
-
- The program and the audit team, under the leadership of Lucille
Marvin, managing director of FMC - will focus on his own
analysis of the first nine maritime carriers containerized by quota
market to check whether these companies comply with the
U.S. Shipping Act rules regarding the enforcement of these extras
costs. The FMC has specified that it will cooperate with the companies
navigation in verifying the application of the standard and for
clarify any issues and ambiguities.
-
- The work of the FMC team will begin with a request
to shipping companies with information intended to constitute a
database for the definitions of quarterly reports that allow
the US Commission to assess how they are administered
the extra costs of detention and counterstallia. Then they will follow
individual interviews with representatives of the nine carriers
Maritime.
-
- «The Federal Maritime Commission - explained the
President of the FMC, Daniel B. Maffei - is committed to ensuring that
the law is respected and that the shippers do not suffer
unfairly disadvantages. The work of the audit team will allow
the Commission to monitor the development of the counter-stilles,
of holding and revenues and to establish a dialogue
continuous between staff and carriers on the challenges that the supply chain
must face. Obviously - maffei pointed out - if the group of
audit will uncover prohibited activities, the Commission
will take appropriate measures. Also the information
collected by the audit process could lead, if necessary, to
changes to the FMC regulations and the guidelines of the
sector'.
