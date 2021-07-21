|
|
|
|
July 21, 2021
|
|
- Four new cranes have arrived at the port of Piraeus.
super post-Panamax quay
-
- The Greek airport has been included in the AWE6 service
of the Ocean Alliance that connects the Far East with the USA through
The Suez Canal
-
- In the port of Piraeus arrived the ship Zhen Hua 29
with four new super post-Panamax quay cranes on board
produced by ZPMC, one of which will be installed in the container
terminal at Pier I of the Greek port which is operated
by the Piraeus Port Authority while the other three are intended for the
Piraeus Container Terminal (PCT), the group company
Chinese terminal operator COSCO Shipping Ports that manages traffic
containerized at Piers II and III of the Hellenic port.
-
- Meanwhile, at the port of Piraeus, the stopovers of the service have begun
AWE6 of the Ocean Alliance, the shipowners' consortium that is
consisting of the shipping companies CMA CGM, COSCO Shipping
Lines, Evergreen Line and Orient Overseas Container Line (OOCL). the
maritime line, which has a weekly frequency and is operated
with 15 container ships of 10,000 teu, it connects the ports of the Far East
with U.S. ones across the Suez Canal. Rotation
the service includes stopovers in Lianyungang, Qingdao, Shanghai, Ningbo,
Yantian, Cai Mep, Singapore, Suez Canal, Piraeus, New York,
Savannah, Piraeus, Suez Canal, Singapore, Laem Chabang, Cai Mep,
Haiphong, Shanghai, Ningbo, Long Beach, Oakland, Lianyungang. per
Piraeus port are made two stopovers a week.
|
- Piazza Matteotti 1/3 - 16123 Genoa - ITALY
phone: +39.010.2462122, fax: +39.010.2516768, e-mail