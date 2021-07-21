



July 21, 2021

Original news Four new cranes have arrived at the port of Piraeus. super post-Panamax quay

The Greek airport has been included in the AWE6 service of the Ocean Alliance that connects the Far East with the USA through The Suez Canal

In the port of Piraeus arrived the ship Zhen Hua 29 with four new super post-Panamax quay cranes on board produced by ZPMC, one of which will be installed in the container terminal at Pier I of the Greek port which is operated by the Piraeus Port Authority while the other three are intended for the Piraeus Container Terminal (PCT), the group company Chinese terminal operator COSCO Shipping Ports that manages traffic containerized at Piers II and III of the Hellenic port.

Meanwhile, at the port of Piraeus, the stopovers of the service have begun AWE6 of the Ocean Alliance, the shipowners' consortium that is consisting of the shipping companies CMA CGM, COSCO Shipping Lines, Evergreen Line and Orient Overseas Container Line (OOCL). the maritime line, which has a weekly frequency and is operated with 15 container ships of 10,000 teu, it connects the ports of the Far East with U.S. ones across the Suez Canal. Rotation the service includes stopovers in Lianyungang, Qingdao, Shanghai, Ningbo, Yantian, Cai Mep, Singapore, Suez Canal, Piraeus, New York, Savannah, Piraeus, Suez Canal, Singapore, Laem Chabang, Cai Mep, Haiphong, Shanghai, Ningbo, Long Beach, Oakland, Lianyungang. per Piraeus port are made two stopovers a week.









