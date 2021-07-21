



July 21, 2021

Müller-Baum: in the maritime sector, the regulation of The European level is viewed with perplexity because nobody wants a patchwork of rules

Dissatisfaction with the international strategy of decarbonisation of shipping, which was adopted a month ago by the International Maritime Organization (IMO) ( of the 18 June 2021), was expressed by CIMAC - International Council on Combustion Engines. The association, which represents the combustion engine industry, is particularly disappointed by the outcome of the seventy-sixth meeting of the Marine Environment Protection Committee (MEPC) of the IMO, meeting - commented today the representatives of the association - with respect to which expectations were high, but which gave a result lower than expected and not entirely satisfactory the Waited.

'The organisation responsible for regulation of shipping - explained the president of Greenhouse Gas Strategy Group of CIMAC, Dirk Bergmann - should take the necessary measures to speed up the process. Clear legislation is in the interests of all, including the maritime sector. The initial IMO greenhouse gas strategy adopted in the 2018 - Recalled Bergmann referring to the outcome of the seventy-second meeting of the MEPC ( of the 13 April 2018) - set a target of halving emissions of greenhouse gases produced by ships by 2050 compared to 2008 levels. We had already hoped for concrete measures and mandatory with the seventy-fifth meeting of the MEPC. The appearance positive - Bergmann specified referring to the outcome of the meeting last month - is that, it is worth remembering, have been adopted the EEXI and CII measures that lay the foundations for managing the future decarbonisation of international maritime transport'.

The comment of the Secretary-General of the CIMAC, Peter Müller-Baum, who denounced how, «through a rather inconsistent approach, regulatory bodies are leaving the market without clear rules, which can result in the postponement of investments or their failure to realization. Anyone who invests in ships or port facilities - has specified Müller-Baum - must be sure that they will be in able to meet the environmental requirements of the year 2050'

Finally, referring to the proposals made in recent days by the EU Commission with the aim of implementing the Green Deal European, which provide for the inclusion of the transport sector maritime in the EU Emissions Trading System (ETS) ( of the 14 July 2021), Müller-Baum pointed out that "in the European-wide regulation sector is seen with perplexity as no one wants a patchwork of rules. A global solution - he stressed - would certainly be better than a number of individual solutions. However - took over the secretary general of CIMAC - is it is unlikely that the EU will stand by and watch, believing that the Union Europe, as the world's largest single market, could now present its own legislative proposal.







