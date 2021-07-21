|
|
|
|
July 21, 2021
|
|
- CIMAC calls on the EU to provide more regulatory clarity for the
decarbonization of shipping
-
- Müller-Baum: in the maritime sector, the regulation of
The European level is viewed with perplexity because
nobody wants a patchwork of rules
-
- Dissatisfaction with the international strategy of
decarbonisation of shipping, which was adopted a
month ago by the International Maritime Organization (IMO)
(
of the 18
June 2021), was expressed by CIMAC -
International Council on Combustion Engines. The association, which
represents the combustion engine industry, is
particularly disappointed by the outcome of the seventy-sixth meeting
of the Marine Environment Protection Committee (MEPC) of the IMO, meeting
- commented today the representatives of the association -
with respect to which expectations were high, but which gave a
result lower than expected and not entirely satisfactory the
Waited.
-
- 'The organisation responsible for regulation
of shipping - explained the president of Greenhouse Gas
Strategy Group of CIMAC, Dirk Bergmann - should take the
necessary measures to speed up the process. Clear legislation is
in the interests of all, including the maritime sector. The initial
IMO greenhouse gas strategy adopted in the
2018 - Recalled Bergmann referring to the outcome of the
seventy-second meeting of the MEPC
(
of the 13
April 2018) - set a target of halving emissions of
greenhouse gases produced by ships by 2050 compared to
2008 levels. We had already hoped for concrete measures and
mandatory with the seventy-fifth meeting of the MEPC. The appearance
positive - Bergmann specified referring to the outcome of the meeting
last month - is that, it is worth remembering, have been
adopted the EEXI and CII measures that lay the foundations for managing the
future decarbonisation of international maritime transport'.
-
- The comment of the Secretary-General of the
CIMAC, Peter Müller-Baum, who denounced how, «through
a rather inconsistent approach, regulatory bodies
are leaving the market without clear rules, which can
result in the postponement of investments or their failure to
realization. Anyone who invests in ships or port facilities - has
specified Müller-Baum - must be sure that they will be in
able to meet the environmental requirements of the year 2050'
-
- Finally, referring to the proposals made in recent days
by the EU Commission with the aim of implementing the Green Deal
European, which provide for the inclusion of the transport sector
maritime in the EU Emissions Trading System (ETS)
(
of the 14
July 2021), Müller-Baum pointed out that "in the
European-wide regulation sector is seen with
perplexity as no one wants a patchwork of rules.
A global solution - he stressed - would certainly be
better than a number of individual solutions. However -
took over the secretary general of CIMAC - is
it is unlikely that the EU will stand by and watch, believing that the Union
Europe, as the world's largest single market, could
now present its own legislative proposal.
|
