



July 22, 2021

This page has been automatically translated by

Original news In the second quarter of this year, the port of Rotterdam set its own new historical record of quarterly traffic of containers

Handled 3.9 million teu (+13.0%)

In the second quarter of this year, the port of Rotterdam set its own new historical record of quarterly traffic of containers having handled in this business segment over 40.3 million tons of cargo, with an increase in the +9.7% on the second quarter of 2020 and an increase of about 1.1% million tonnes compared to the previous record set in the second quarter of 2019. The new historical peak is such even if the containerized traffic is counted in terms of 20' containers handled, with a total that in the second quarter of 2021 was 3.9 million teu, up +13.0% on the same period last year and an increase of 98 thousand teu compared to the previous record of the second quarter of 2019.

In the period April-June of this year they were up also the other volumes of miscellaneous goods, with rolling stock being amounted to 5.6 million tonnes (+15.4%) and goods conventional to almost 1.8 million tons (+22.9%). more the growth of solid bulk cargoes, which have been at 19.3 million tonnes (+37.7%), of which 8.0 million tonnes tonnes of minerals and scrap (+83.2%), 5.6 million tonnes coal (+48.7%), 2.3 million tonnes of agricultural bulk (-9,2%) and 3.4 million tonnes of other dry bulk (+1.3%). On the other hand, liquid bulk cargoes recorded a slight decrease in the -1.3% having been equal to 48.8 million tons, of which 24.9 million tonnes of crude oil (+2.1%), 13.8 million tonnes of petroleum products (-11.0%), 2.2 million tonnes of liquefied natural gas (+20.5%) and 8.0 million tonnes of other liquid cargoes (+2.1%).

In the second quarter of 2021, the full volume of traffic of the Goods handled by the Dutch port of call 115.8 million tonnes (+8.7%).

Even in the entire first half of 2021, traffic containerized passed through the port of Rotterdam has reached a new historical half-yearly peak both in terms of 78.8 million tonnes, both in terms of teu handled, which amounted to more than 7.6 million, with increases of +4.4% and +8.7% respectively on the first half of 2020 and with increases of 763 thousand tons and to 83 thousand teu compared to the previous record obtained in the first half of 2019.

In the first half of this year the other miscellaneous goods have totalled 11.8 million tons of rolling stock (+8.8%) and 3.3 million tonnes of conventional goods (+14.7%). In the sector of solid bulk cargoes were handled 37.7 million tonnes (+22.5%), including 15.0 million tonnes of minerals and scrap (+34.4%), 11.2 million tonnes of coal (+35.8%), 4.5 million tonnes of agricultural bulk (-8.9%) and 6.9 million of tonnes of other solid bulk (+9.0%). In the segment of liquid bulk the total was 100.9 million tonnes (+1.1%), of which 50.4 million tonnes of oil crude oil (+0.4%), 30.7 million tonnes of petroleum products (+3.7%), 3.7 million tonnes of liquefied natural gas (-4,7%) and 16.1 million tonnes of other liquid bulk (-0,4%).

In the first six months of 2021, total traffic is status of 231.6 million tons (+5.8%).











Search for hotel Destination Other destinations Check-in date 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 19 20 21 22 23 24 25 26 27 28 29 30 31 Jan Feb Mar Apr May Jun Jul Aug Sep Oct Nov Dec Check-out date 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 19 20 21 22 23 24 25 26 27 28 29 30 31 Jan Feb Mar Apr May Jun Jul Aug Sep Oct Nov Dec