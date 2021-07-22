|
- In the second quarter of this year, the port of Rotterdam
set its own new historical record of quarterly traffic
of containers
-
- Handled 3.9 million teu (+13.0%)
-
-
- In the period April-June of this year they were up
also the other volumes of miscellaneous goods, with rolling stock being
amounted to 5.6 million tonnes (+15.4%) and goods
conventional to almost 1.8 million tons (+22.9%). more
the growth of solid bulk cargoes, which have been at
19.3 million tonnes (+37.7%), of which 8.0 million tonnes
tonnes of minerals and scrap (+83.2%), 5.6 million tonnes
coal (+48.7%), 2.3 million tonnes of agricultural bulk
(-9,2%) and 3.4 million tonnes of other dry bulk (+1.3%).
On the other hand, liquid bulk cargoes recorded a slight decrease in the
-1.3% having been equal to 48.8 million tons, of which 24.9
million tonnes of crude oil (+2.1%), 13.8 million
tonnes of petroleum products (-11.0%), 2.2 million
tonnes of liquefied natural gas (+20.5%) and 8.0 million
tonnes of other liquid cargoes (+2.1%).
-
- In the second quarter of 2021, the full volume of traffic of the
Goods handled by the Dutch port of call
115.8 million tonnes (+8.7%).
-
- Even in the entire first half of 2021, traffic
containerized passed through the port of Rotterdam has
reached a new historical half-yearly peak both in terms of
78.8 million tonnes, both in
terms of teu handled, which amounted to more than 7.6
million, with increases of +4.4% and +8.7% respectively on the
first half of 2020 and with increases of 763 thousand tons and
to 83 thousand teu compared to the previous record obtained in the first
half of 2019.
-
- In the first half of this year the other miscellaneous goods have
totalled 11.8 million tons of rolling stock (+8.8%) and 3.3
million tonnes of conventional goods (+14.7%). In the sector
of solid bulk cargoes were handled 37.7 million
tonnes (+22.5%), including 15.0 million tonnes of minerals
and scrap (+34.4%), 11.2 million tonnes of coal (+35.8%),
4.5 million tonnes of agricultural bulk (-8.9%) and 6.9 million
of tonnes of other solid bulk (+9.0%). In the segment of
liquid bulk the total was 100.9 million
tonnes (+1.1%), of which 50.4 million tonnes of oil
crude oil (+0.4%), 30.7 million tonnes of petroleum products
(+3.7%), 3.7 million tonnes of liquefied natural gas
(-4,7%) and 16.1 million tonnes of other liquid bulk
(-0,4%).
-
- In the first six months of 2021, total traffic is
status of 231.6 million tons (+5.8%).
