



July 22, 2021

Original news Uniport representatives met Laura Castelli, Deputy Minister for Economic Affairs and Finance

Highlighted the harsh impact of the crisis triggered by the pandemic on the port sector

Representatives of Fise Uniport - National Union of Companies Dockers met Laura Castelli, deputy minister Of the Economy and Finance, to which they pointed out that in the 2020 the crisis triggered by the pandemic has also hit hard the port sector and, despite the timid recovery recorded in the 2021, as the negative effects on the world's businesses terminals and port work are still felt today in a noticeable way. The association illustrated the main critical issues experienced by the sector, advancing operational proposals for the relaunch of the sector and port work. Among these, the extension of the support measure, already applied in 2020 in effective way thanks to the Relaunch Decree, which provides for the downward reshaping of the concessionary fees charged to the terminal operators who have suffered a reduction in turnover. the Representatives of Uniport specified that the measure did not would entail additional burdens for the State as it could be financed by the administrative surpluses of the same Port Authorities.

At the end of the meeting, uniport representatives took the lead in the fight against the made it known that it was a conversation full of ideas interesting that highlighted the strong focus on the sector of the port companies of deputy minister Laura Castelli, who has also showed great attention and interest in the proposals made by port companies aimed at reviving centrality strategic of the country's sector.

The institutional meeting with Castelli is the first of a series promoted following the strengthening of Uniport with the entry of 12 new associates who have expanded so significant the membership base that today occupies over 4,000 workers, with an annual turnover of about 1 billion euros, it handles 60% of the containers in Italy and represents the main cruise terminals, ro-ro, ro-pax and bulk.







