July 22, 2021
- Uniport representatives met Laura Castelli,
Deputy Minister for Economic Affairs and Finance
- Highlighted the harsh impact of the crisis triggered by the
pandemic on the port sector
- Representatives of Fise Uniport - National Union of Companies
Dockers met Laura Castelli, deputy minister
Of the Economy and Finance, to which they pointed out that in the
2020 the crisis triggered by the pandemic has also hit hard
the port sector and, despite the timid recovery recorded in the
2021, as the negative effects on the world's businesses
terminals and port work are still felt today
in a noticeable way. The association illustrated the main
critical issues experienced by the sector, advancing operational proposals
for the relaunch of the sector and port work. Among these, the
extension of the support measure, already applied in 2020 in
effective way thanks to the Relaunch Decree, which provides for the
downward reshaping of the concessionary fees charged to the
terminal operators who have suffered a reduction in turnover. the
Representatives of Uniport specified that the measure did not
would entail additional burdens for the State as it could
be financed by the administrative surpluses of the same
Port Authorities.
- At the end of the meeting, uniport representatives took the lead in the fight against the
made it known that it was a conversation full of ideas
interesting that highlighted the strong focus on the sector
of the port companies of deputy minister Laura Castelli, who has
also showed great attention and interest in the proposals made
by port companies aimed at reviving centrality
strategic of the country's sector.
- The institutional meeting with Castelli is the first of
a series promoted following the strengthening of Uniport with
the entry of 12 new associates who have expanded so
significant the membership base that today occupies over 4,000
workers, with an annual turnover of about 1 billion euros,
it handles 60% of the containers in Italy and represents the
main cruise terminals, ro-ro, ro-pax and bulk.
