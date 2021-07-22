|
July 22, 2021
- First Joint Sustainability Report for Terminals
Genoese PSA Genova Pra' and PSA SECH
- Includes the sustainability goals achieved
by the two companies in 2020 and the previous two years
- One year after the green light from the Authority's Management Committee
of Port System of the Western Ligurian Sea to the concentration
corporate between PSA Genova Pra' and PSA SECH
(
of the 23
July 2020), today the two Genoese terminal companies
presented the first Joint Sustainability Report.
The Report, drawn up according to the gri international guidelines,
includes all the sustainability objectives achieved by the
two companies in 2020 and the previous two years. The PSA group of
Singapore, which includes the two Genoese companies, highlighted
which the document concretely demonstrates that it considers fundamental
the strategic nature of an integration based on the importance
of the territory, on which it continues to invest considerable resources.
