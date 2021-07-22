



July 22, 2021

Original news First Joint Sustainability Report for Terminals Genoese PSA Genova Pra' and PSA SECH

Includes the sustainability goals achieved by the two companies in 2020 and the previous two years

One year after the green light from the Authority's Management Committee of Port System of the Western Ligurian Sea to the concentration corporate between PSA Genova Pra' and PSA SECH ( of the 23 July 2020), today the two Genoese terminal companies presented the first Joint Sustainability Report. The Report, drawn up according to the gri international guidelines, includes all the sustainability objectives achieved by the two companies in 2020 and the previous two years. The PSA group of Singapore, which includes the two Genoese companies, highlighted which the document concretely demonstrates that it considers fundamental the strategic nature of an integration based on the importance of the territory, on which it continues to invest considerable resources.









