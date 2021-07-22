|
July 22, 2021
- Uber Freight will buy the logistics platform and
Transplace transport
-
- The transaction will have a value of approximately 2.25 billion
of dollars
-
- Uber Freight, the platform dedicated to freight transport
of the American company Uber that offers a platform for the
provision of automotive transport services, has signed a
binding agreement to buy the logistics platform and
Transplace transport, which has been owned since 2017
of the US investment firm TPG Capital. the
transaction will be worth about 2.25 billion dollars,
of which 750 million through the sale of shares in Uber
Technologies, parent company of Uber Freight.
-
- «It is - underlined the head of Uber
Freight, Lior Ron, commenting on the acquisition - of a significant
step forward, not only for Uber Freight, but for the entire ecosystem
logistic. This is an opportunity to bring together solutions
complementary technological and operational excellence of two companies
in order to create a leading shipper-to-carrier platform of the
industry that will transform the entire supply chain of shippers,
delivering operational resilience and reducing costs at a time when
to whom this is what matters".
-
- «The acquisition - added the CEO of
Transplace, Frank McGuigan - will combine the network platform
of the world's most important freight forwarders with one of the
the industry's most innovative supply platforms, to the advantage
of all interested parties. We expect shippers
will find greater efficiency and transparency and that carriers
will benefit from the scale to achieve a growth of the
operational performance. Overall, we expect to reduce
greatly empty miles for the benefit of shippers and
vectors as well as road and motorway infrastructure and
the environment'.
