



July 22, 2021

Original news Uber Freight will buy the logistics platform and Transplace transport

The transaction will have a value of approximately 2.25 billion of dollars

Uber Freight, the platform dedicated to freight transport of the American company Uber that offers a platform for the provision of automotive transport services, has signed a binding agreement to buy the logistics platform and Transplace transport, which has been owned since 2017 of the US investment firm TPG Capital. the transaction will be worth about 2.25 billion dollars, of which 750 million through the sale of shares in Uber Technologies, parent company of Uber Freight.

«It is - underlined the head of Uber Freight, Lior Ron, commenting on the acquisition - of a significant step forward, not only for Uber Freight, but for the entire ecosystem logistic. This is an opportunity to bring together solutions complementary technological and operational excellence of two companies in order to create a leading shipper-to-carrier platform of the industry that will transform the entire supply chain of shippers, delivering operational resilience and reducing costs at a time when to whom this is what matters".

«The acquisition - added the CEO of Transplace, Frank McGuigan - will combine the network platform of the world's most important freight forwarders with one of the the industry's most innovative supply platforms, to the advantage of all interested parties. We expect shippers will find greater efficiency and transparency and that carriers will benefit from the scale to achieve a growth of the operational performance. Overall, we expect to reduce greatly empty miles for the benefit of shippers and vectors as well as road and motorway infrastructure and the environment'.







