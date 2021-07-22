|
|
|
|
July 22, 2021
|
|
- The general council of Confitarma has appointed the deputies
presidents and chairmen of the Technical Groups
-
- The vote ended with a unanimous vote
-
- Today the General Council of the Italian Confederation
Shipowners (Confitarma), in accordance with the reform of the statutes
approved by the assembly of last July 7, on the proposal of the
President Mario Mattioli proceeded to the votes for the appointment
of the vice presidents and presidents of the Technical Groups.
-
- The vote ended with a unanimous vote. The advice
board of Confitarma is composed by Mario Mattioli
(president), Emanuele Grimaldi (last past president), Mariella
Amoretti (vice president, with responsibility for "Organization
internal and budget"), Cesare d'Amico (vice president, with
delegation in the field of security), Beniamino Maltese (vice president,
with delegation in the field of "Associative Marketing and
Communication" and chairman of the Finance and Law Technical Group
d'Impresa), Lorenzo Matacena (vice president and president of the Group
technical Transport and logistics short haul and motorways of the sea),
Salvatore d'Amico (president of gruppo giovani armatori and president
Technical Group Education and Human Capital), Federica Barbaro
(Chairman of the Technical Group on International Transport and Logistics,
regulations and international bodies and safety), Carlo
Cameli (president of the Ports and Infrastructure Technical Group), Giacomo
Gavarone (Chairman of the Technical Group Human Resources and Relations
industrial) and Guido Grimaldi (president of the Transition Technical Group
ecological, naval technology, regulation, research and development)
-
- Together with the board of directors, the past presidents (Paolo Clerici,
Nicola Coccia, Paolo d'Amico, Giovanni Montanari) and others
advisors (Claudio Baccichetti, Luca Bertani, Gabriele Brullo,
Paolo Cagnoni, Francesco D'Alesio, Angelo D'Amato, Gianni Andrea de
Domenico, Andrea Garolla di Bard, Alessandra Grimaldi, Domenico
Ievoli, Fabio Montanari, Gianluca Morace, Corrado Neri, Valeria
Novella, Alessandro Russo, Fabrizio Vettosi, Barbara Visentini, Luca
Vitiello) make up the General Council of the Confederation
Italian Shipowners.
|
- Piazza Matteotti 1/3 - 16123 Genoa - ITALY
phone: +39.010.2462122, fax: +39.010.2516768, e-mail