



July 22, 2021

The vote ended with a unanimous vote

Today the General Council of the Italian Confederation Shipowners (Confitarma), in accordance with the reform of the statutes approved by the assembly of last July 7, on the proposal of the President Mario Mattioli proceeded to the votes for the appointment of the vice presidents and presidents of the Technical Groups.

The vote ended with a unanimous vote. The advice board of Confitarma is composed by Mario Mattioli (president), Emanuele Grimaldi (last past president), Mariella Amoretti (vice president, with responsibility for "Organization internal and budget"), Cesare d'Amico (vice president, with delegation in the field of security), Beniamino Maltese (vice president, with delegation in the field of "Associative Marketing and Communication" and chairman of the Finance and Law Technical Group d'Impresa), Lorenzo Matacena (vice president and president of the Group technical Transport and logistics short haul and motorways of the sea), Salvatore d'Amico (president of gruppo giovani armatori and president Technical Group Education and Human Capital), Federica Barbaro (Chairman of the Technical Group on International Transport and Logistics, regulations and international bodies and safety), Carlo Cameli (president of the Ports and Infrastructure Technical Group), Giacomo Gavarone (Chairman of the Technical Group Human Resources and Relations industrial) and Guido Grimaldi (president of the Transition Technical Group ecological, naval technology, regulation, research and development)

Together with the board of directors, the past presidents (Paolo Clerici, Nicola Coccia, Paolo d'Amico, Giovanni Montanari) and others advisors (Claudio Baccichetti, Luca Bertani, Gabriele Brullo, Paolo Cagnoni, Francesco D'Alesio, Angelo D'Amato, Gianni Andrea de Domenico, Andrea Garolla di Bard, Alessandra Grimaldi, Domenico Ievoli, Fabio Montanari, Gianluca Morace, Corrado Neri, Valeria Novella, Alessandro Russo, Fabrizio Vettosi, Barbara Visentini, Luca Vitiello) make up the General Council of the Confederation Italian Shipowners.







